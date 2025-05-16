Diddy trial live: Cassie Ventura to return to stand after Justin Bieber breaks silence over ‘victim’ claims
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s ex-girlfriend will continue being cross-examined in Manhattan federal court later today
Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is expected to return to the witness stand for a fourth and final time to face further cross-examination as the first week of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial draws to a close.
The defense team confronted the star witness about explicit text messages between her and Combs, hoping that the exchanges would show that Ventura willingly participated in the drug-dazed marathon sex sessions, known as “freak-offs.”
Judge Arun Subramanian became riled when the defense suggested that its question of Ventura, who is eight months pregnant, might extend to next week. Friday’s hearing is scheduled to resume at Manhattan federal court at 9.30 a.m.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber broke his silence amid social media speculation that he was a victim of Combs, with his representative telling TMZ the pop star is “not among Sean Combs’ victims.”
Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.
Diddy overdosed at a Playboy Mansion party, Ventura says
Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly overdosed on opioids while partying at the Playboy Mansion in 2012, shortly after the death of music legend Whitney Houston, his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura revealed Thursday.
“That evening, we had a freak-off. We went to a sex club in San Bernardino. And then he had a party at the Playboy Mansion that night, and I went home,” Ventura alleged.
“From what he told me, he took a really strong opioid that night. But we didn’t know what happened, so we took him to the hospital.”
The celebrities mentioned during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
The sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in Manhattan federal court Friday, after, earlier this week, jurors heard testimony that mentioned a few A-list stars.
The list of 190 celebrities spans beloved Hollywood actors and elite musicians who may be referenced during the trial, including Michael B. Jordan, Mike Myers and Kanye West, among others, according to Variety.
Isabel Keane looks at the celebrities who may be referenced during the trial:
Defense ended Thursday's hearing with text messages around 2016 hotel incident
Combs’s defense attorney Anna Estevao ended Thursday’s cross-examination by showing the jury explicit text messages between Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs in March 2016.
The pair were planning the “freak-off” that led up to an alleged assault at an InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Footage of the 2016 incident, which was released publicly last year by CNN, shows Combs hitting and kicking Ventura.
“We can have fun, I don’t want you thinking I don’t want to,” Ventura texted Combs.
Ventura previously testified she went along with “freak offs” throughout their relationship because she was afraid Combs would hurt her or release footage from the encounters.
“Freak offs” involved Ventura having sex with other men at Combs’s direction, typically while taking drugs, she said.
Justin Bieber breaks silence on speculation he was a Diddy victim
Pop star Justin Bieber has broken his silence amid speculation on social media that he was a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
A representative for Bieber told TMZ on Thursday: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.”
They continued: “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”
Speculation swirled online as videos of joint appearances by the pair resurfaced from when Bieber was still a teenager, some fifteen years ago, that included allusions to sexual acts.
Oliver O’Connell has the story.
Cassie Ventura expected to return to stand for final time today
Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is expected to return to the witness stand for a fourth and final time to face further cross-examination.
The defense tried to argue that Ventura willingly participated in the drug-dazed marathon sex sessions, known as “freak-offs,” confronting Ventura about dozens of text messages between her and Combs, many explicit, on Thursday.
Pressed on the couple’s drug use, Ventura said that they were dependent on opiates. Defense attorney Anna Estevao asked questions about the symptoms of drug withdrawal – a seeming attempt to connect Combs’ behavior with his recovery.
It comes after days of the star witness’ bombshell testimony accusing Sean Combs of rape, blackmail, sexual degradation, psychological manipulation and physical abuse.
Judge frustrated with defense over suggestion Cassie's questioning would continue to next week
Judge Arun Subramanian became riled when the defense suggested that its question of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who is eight months pregnant, might extend to next week.
“In what universe did you not understand this was important?” he probed, in reference to having Ventura finish testifying this week.
Ventura is due to continue being cross-examined in Friday’s hearing, which is scheduled to resume at Manhattan federal court at 9.30 a.m.