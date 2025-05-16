Related: Everything to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is expected to return to the witness stand for a fourth and final time to face further cross-examination as the first week of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial draws to a close.

The defense team confronted the star witness about explicit text messages between her and Combs, hoping that the exchanges would show that Ventura willingly participated in the drug-dazed marathon sex sessions, known as “freak-offs.”

Judge Arun Subramanian became riled when the defense suggested that its question of Ventura, who is eight months pregnant, might extend to next week. Friday’s hearing is scheduled to resume at Manhattan federal court at 9.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber broke his silence amid social media speculation that he was a victim of Combs, with his representative telling TMZ the pop star is “not among Sean Combs’ victims.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges. Combs was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged he threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.