Justin Bieber breaks silence on speculation he was a Diddy victim

Pop star Justin Bieber has broken his silence amid speculation on social media that he was a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy is currently on trial in New York on federal charges of sex trafficking.

A representative for Bieber told TMZ on Thursday: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.”

They continued: “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Speculation swirled online as videos of joint appearances by the pair resurfaced from when Bieber was still a teenager, some fifteen years ago.

Sources told TMZ that these public appearances were “performative,” and that there was no relationship with Diddy, though he was friends with the hip-hop mogul’s sons.

