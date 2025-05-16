Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Justin Bieber breaks silence on speculation he was a Diddy victim

Speculation swirled online after videos resurfaced of joint appearances by pair

Oliver O'Connell
in New York
Thursday 15 May 2025 22:43 EDT
Justin Bieber (left) and Diddy in 2009
Justin Bieber (left) and Diddy in 2009 (Justin Bieber/YouTube)

Pop star Justin Bieber has broken his silence amid speculation on social media that he was a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy is currently on trial in New York on federal charges of sex trafficking.

A representative for Bieber told TMZ on Thursday: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.”

They continued: “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Speculation swirled online as videos of joint appearances by the pair resurfaced from when Bieber was still a teenager, some fifteen years ago.

Sources told TMZ that these public appearances were “performative,” and that there was no relationship with Diddy, though he was friends with the hip-hop mogul’s sons.

More follows…

