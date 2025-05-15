Hailey Bieber cryptically responds to note on Instagram amid Justin’s behavior

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hailey Bieber has posted a cryptic note on Instagram while fans have continued to question the mental state of her husband, Justin Bieber.

On Tuesday, the Rhode founder posted a since-expired Instagram Story an image of a handwritten note that read, “Cry me a river, build me a bridge and get over it.”

The note appeared to come from a younger version of herself, as it came from an old notebook that Hailey marked with “Baldwin,” her maiden name.

Hailey commented on the note as she wrote “relevant!” in text underneath.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Hailey for comment.

Her post comes amid constant scrutiny of her husband and the state of his mental health.

Justin previously turned to Instagram to address the ‘gossip’ and ‘lies’ about him ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last month, TMZ claimed that Justin’s former business partner, Ryan Good, was concerned the star’s place of worship, Churchome in Beverly Hills, had become a cult.

In a new Instagram post, Churchome’s lead communicator, Jonah Smith, 46, known to be a close friend of Justin’s, responded to the claim.

In a clip showing him speaking on stage, Smith said: “Well, this was a first for me. I got out of my car and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi. That’s a first for me. I was like: ‘No guys, my friend’s not here.’ All of a sudden this nice lady with her camera turned to me and said: ‘So is this a cult or not?’ I was like: ‘Oh my word, I wasn’t expecting that question.’”

Smith then jokingly gestured offstage and quipped: “So guys, if you could bring the snakes out... We’ve got some blood...”

As the audience laughed, Smith mockingly scolded himself, saying: “Alright Judah, you can’t start saying these things! People are recording you right now! I’m looking at Jason [Byrnes, Churchome’s creative director] and he’s like: ‘This is not good PR.’”

At the end of last month, Justin shared a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the “gossip” and “lies” about him.

“The feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading ur Bible. But just receive that God forgives,” he wrote. “They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me.”

“It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too,” he continued. “My instinct is to be like, ‘Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,’ but there's other s*** I do I'm not proud of.”

He then touched on his marriage to Hailey and the divorce rumors that have been circulating for the last few months. “And honestly if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy,” the “Sorry” singer wrote.