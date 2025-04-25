Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has issued a statement amid rampant rumors about his mental health and personal life.

On Thursday, the “Baby” singer shared a lengthy message on Instagram about the “gossip” and “lies” about him.

“The feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading ur Bible. But just receive that God forgives,” his post began. “They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me.”

“It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too,” he continued. “My instinct is to be like, ‘Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,’ but there's other s*** I do I'm not proud of.”

He then touched on his marriage to Hailey Bieber and the divorce rumors that have been circulating for the last few months. “And honestly if I was you it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy,” the “Sorry” singer wrote.

“It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame em.”

The “Peaches” singer then posted a follow-up Instagram Story with the sentence “Ur bible can’t save you” written against a blank screen.

The post comes after Bieber garnered attention for a video of him dancing and smoking while at Coachella Festival in Indio, California, last week.

‘My instinct is to be like, Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,’ Bieber wrote ( Getty Images )

Bieber’s former collaborators and colleagues also revealed their worries over the star’s mental health in a recent report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet’s investigation quoted his former songwriting collaborator Poo Bear, who co-wrote hits including “Despacito,” “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”, as saying: “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

A former member of Bieber’s team added: “Seeing him disintegrate like this… it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose. He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.”

However, a source close to the artist played down speculation that the singer was struggling, telling THR: “Artists are artists — they don’t look at the world the way you and I do. He’s healthier than all of us — physically and mentally.”

Bieber’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.