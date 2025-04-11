Justin Bieber announces split from fashion brand in since-deleted Instagram post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has revealed he’s cutting ties with his fashion brand, Drew House.

The 31-year-old singer shared the news in a since-deleted Instagram Story, initially posted Thursday. Bieber founded the company in 2018, alongside former stylist Ryan Good, and launched the business a year later.

“I, Justin Bieber, am no longer involved in this brand,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, which has been re-shared on X/Twitter. “Drew House doesn’t represent me or family or life.”

The “Peaches” singer — who welcomed his first child, Jack, with his wife Hailey Bieber in August — urged fans not to support Drew House. He also drew an X over the brand's Instagram profile picture on his story.

“If you’re rocking with me, the human Justin Bieber is, don’t waste your money on Drewhouse,” he concluded.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Drew House for comment.

Justin Bieber urges fans now to buy from his Drew House brand as he announces split from company ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bieber was last seen sporting products from Drew House in 2023 when he attended an event for his wife’s company, Rhode Beauty. For the occasion, he wore a grey hoodie with the “drew” logo, paired with baggy jeans, a brown jacket, and a pink beanie.

That same year, he shared a birthday tribute to co-founder Good on Instagram. In the picture, Good was wearing a puffy yellow jacket and dark-washed jeans — which both had the “drew” logo on them.

“Happy Birthday to my brother @ryangood24,” Bieber wrote in the caption of his post at the time. “Hard to believe that we just keep getting closer…LOVE YOU BRO.”

Days before he announced his exit, the “Sorry” singer seemingly hinted that he wasn’t working with Drew House. In an animated video on his Instagram, he walked into a house filled with “drew” branded items. Bieber then took out a match and lit it, before dropping it on the floor of the house.

He then walked away from the burning building, which seemingly symbolized his decision to leave the business. He approached an animation of his wife and shared a kiss with her before they walked forward with their son, who was in a stroller.

The family of three then entered another building, and the video cut to the logo for what appeared to be his clothing brand, Skylrk.

While Bieber has kept his business under wraps, he has revealed a few hints about Skylrk’s products. On Thursday, he shared a photo on Instagram of different colorful hoodies and jackets on a clothing rack. When posting the pictures on his Instagram Story, he tagged Skylrk.

However, it’s unclear when the brand will drop, and Bieber hasn’t shared any specific details about what clothes Skylrk will sell.

Last month, the singer also shared a message about working on his mental health. “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh,” he wrote in an Instagram post. The message was accompanied by a carousel of photos including a close-up of his face under a hood, a throwback photo from his childhood, and his son laying in front of a projector.

The week before that, Bieber opened up about struggling with imposter syndrome and his intrusive thoughts about being a “fraud” throughout his career.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote.