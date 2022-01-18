Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sex-trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues in Manhattan federal court, with the mother of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, set to take the stand.

The 38-year-old R&B singer known as “Cassie” shared emotional testimony last week accusing Combs, 55, of rape, blackmail, sexual degradation and physical abuse – and shared horrifying new details of the twisted “freak-offs” she grudgingly participated in to appease him.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that the star witness’s mother, Regina Ventura, would take the stand at some point that day.

Cassie has been supported by loved ones throughout the trial, including her husband, Alex Fine, who was seen in the courtroom while she testified.

Combs is facing a five-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 after federal authorities alleged he and his associates threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” – through twisted “freak offs” – or recorded sex performances.

Here’s everything to know about Cassie’s family:

open image in gallery Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, has appeared in court during the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs in support of her daughter. She is expected to testify Tuesday. ( AFP/Getty )

‘Greatest support system’ parents

The R&B singer and model described her parents, Regina and Rodrick Ventura, as her “greatest support system” in a 2021 Instagram post celebrating Father’s Day.

While she lauded her father for being an “amazing human,” she concluded the post writing, “You (and Mom) have been my greatest support system and THE most real and true example of unconditional love.”

Cassie, who was raised by an “Army brat” mom and “Navy brat” dad in Connecticut, recalled having a “fun” and “carefree” childhood in a 2008 interview with Blackfilm.com

Her parents, who have largely remained out of the spotlight, supported her passion for music and dance from a young age, allowing her to sign for dance and modeling with the agency, Wilhelmina.

“They like the uncertainty of her background,” her mother, Regina, said at the time, according to The New York Times.

“She’s diversity,” Regina, who worked as an administrative assistant for Pfizer, added. Cassie’s mother is Black while her father is Filipino.

While Cassie’s mother was expected to testify Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, it was not immediately clear whether her father would attend.

Husband and two babies – with a third on the way

Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, began dating while she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs. The two eventually married in 2019 and have had two daughters, one born in December 2019 and another in March 2021.

They are expecting their third child, the pair announced in February. Cassie took the stand last week while eight months pregnant with her husband in attendance.

open image in gallery Alex Fine has appeared in court in support of his wife, Cassie, who testified against her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex-trafficking trial. ( Getty Images )

Fine released a statement Friday expressing “tremendous pride” for his wife after she spent four days testifying about the abuse she endured during her relationship with Combs.

"I have felt so many things sitting there,” Fine said after Ventura finished her testimony. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”

Ventura told jurors her husband’s love and support were instrumental in helping her process the physical, sexual and psychological abuse she experienced during her relationship with Combs.