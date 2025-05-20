The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daily drug cocktail included ecstasy pills in the shape of former president Barack Obama’s head, according to the disgraced mogul’s former personal assistant.

David James, who worked for Combs from 2007 to 2009, returned to the witness stand Tuesday in Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, testifying about his ex-boss’ alleged drugs of choice.

“There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face,” James told prosecutor Christy Slavik.

“Which former president?” Slavik asked.

“President Obama,” James replied.

Diddy’s drug use and overdose have been part of the federal case against him. The music mogul is facing a string of allegations in his sex trafficking case. It’s alleged that Diddy abused and coerced women to fulfill his sexual desires in a years-long scheme. The case is ongoing in New York City and is expected to last several weeks.

open image in gallery Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant testified that the disgraced mogul took Obama-shared ecstasy pills. He spoke during the sex trafficking trial for the music mogul ( Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force/Getty Images )

Jame said that Combs carried 25 to 30 pill bottles in his toiletry bag during hotel stays, containing drugs such as Percocet, ecstasy, Viagra, weight loss pills and sperm count supplements.

When asked how often he’d seen his former boss take drugs, James said, “I’d say every day,” alleging Combs would be high during business meetings.

James said he booked hotel rooms for Combs under the alias “Frank Black” and was responsible for running errands and retrieving items from Combs’ home. He was also tasked with bringing Combs apple sauce, Jello, and Fiji water.

open image in gallery David James worked for Combs from 2007 to 2009. However, he faced him in New York courtroom to testify during the trial. ( Getty Images )

The government also called Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, and exotic dancer Sharay Hayes, known as “The Punisher” on Tuesday. Cassie Ventura, who was Diddy’s longtime girlfriend, testified earlier about the alleged abuse she suffered.

Regina Ventura details how she took photos of the injuries allegedly caused by Diddy.

"She was bruised and I wanted to make sure we memorialize it," Regina Ventura told the jury as they viewed the photos.

The mom also detailed how Diddy threatened to release a sex tape with Cassie Ventura and demanded $20,000 to keep it secret. Regina Ventura said she took out a loan to pay the fee because she was “scared” for her daughter’s safety.

"We took a home equity loan and that was the only way we could get the money," she said.