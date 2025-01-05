Jeff Baena, husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, took own life – medical examiner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Filmmaker Jeff Baena, the husband of US actress Aubrey Plaza, took his own life, a medical examiner has said.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner said Baena died aged 47 of suicide with the cause determined as hanging.

He was pronounced dead at 10.39am on Friday at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail near the Hollywood Hills and Los Feliz areas.

His body will be released to his family, the medical examiner said.

The director and screenwriter worked with Plaza, 40, on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours.

They had been in a relationship since about 2011 and married in 2021.

Baena wrote 2020 thriller Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie, and 2022 dark comedy Spin Me Round, both of which he also directed, and 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, which included Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman and Mark Wahlberg in the cast.

He created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and another starring Community actress Brie.

On X, Hollywood actor and comedian Marc Maron wrote: “Very sad about the tragic loss of a true artist and sweet guy.”

Sundance Film Festival, where Baena’s directorial debut Life After Beth premiered in 2014, wrote: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Jeff Baena for sharing his stories and contributing to the lasting memories we’ve built together.

“Jeff, we’ll miss your wit, humour, and daring vision. Rest in peace, friend.”

Plaza, who rose to fame in comedy series Parks And Recreation, had been announced as a presenter at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony earlier this week before her husband’s death.

She was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023 for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus and is also known for Disney+ series Agatha All Along, and films including Megalopolis, My Old Ass, Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

The actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 she and Baena “got a little bored one night” during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said that after finding a wedding officiant online to perform the ceremony in their garden, she “created a very quick love altar in our yard” where they married.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the PA news agency that it attended the residence where Baena died and said a coroner will lead the investigation.

Plaza and Baena’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Samaritans run a helpline which is open day and night, 365 days a year, on 116 123. It can also be emailed at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.