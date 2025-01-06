Golden Globes 2025 live updates: Zoe Saldaña takes home first award of the night after Nikki Glaser’s monologue
Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to ‘lightly roast’ room of stars including Glen Powell, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie and Zendaya
The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony takes place tonight. British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet will compete for top prizes alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.
The nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.
Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Winners list in full — updated live
Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin wins Best Supporting Actor for his role in Jesse Eisenburg’s A Real Pain.
Culkin won a Golden Globe last year for his work on Succession, playing media empire heir Roman Roy.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘to skip’ Golden Globes
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will not attend tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, according to reports.
Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine is nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
However, Deadline reports that neither Reynolds or his co-star Hugh Jackman will attend the ceremony.
Reynolds’s wife Lively is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.
Zoe Saldaña takes home first award of the night
Zoe Saldaña wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Perez.
She may also win the award for most emotional acceptance speech of the night...
‘Ozempic’s biggest night’ — Nikki Glaser gets ceremony underway
Nikki Glaser pulled no punches as she kicked off the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, telling the A-List audience that the award show was “Ozempic’s biggest night.”
Emma Stone debuts pixie cut
Emma Stone looked very different on the Golden Globes red carpet as she debuted a new pixie cut.
Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia star showed off her new cropped hairstyle alongside a bold red dress.
It comes after fans speculated Stone had shaved her head for the Greek director’s latest film, which filmed back in October.
The most daring looks on the red carpet
Every year, celebrities collaborate with designers and stylists to create one-of-a-kind outfits or pull from elite archives. However, not everyone manages to hit the sartorial mark...
Andrew Scott took a risk with his bright blue suit and matching tie while Matty Matheson stepped out in funky, Western-esque suiting complete with a bolo tie and loafers with stitched stars over the top.
See all the most daring looks — updated live — here:
Golden Globes 2025: Most daring looks on the red carpet
All the most eclectic outfits on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet
Glen Powell meets the winner of his lookalike contest on the Golden Globes red carpet
No, you’re not seeing double. After offering the winner of his lookalike contest the chance to give their parents a cameo in one of his forthcoming films, Powell met the lucky doppelganger at the Golden Globes.
The contest was won by Maxwell Braunstein, a physician’s assistant in Austin. He took home “a whopping $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy’s for a year, and a thumbs up from the real Glen Powell’s mom,” according to Fox 7.
Wallace and Gromit have arrived on the red carpet
The arrival everyone was waiting for... Directors and creators Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham held the figurines of Wallace and Gromit as they stepped onto the red carpet.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl arrived on Netflix this week and immediately debuted with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
