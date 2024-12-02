Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ellen DeGeneres has responded to reports that her home in England had flooded.

The retired comedian, 66, took to Instagram on Sunday (December 1) to honor her 20th anniversary with wife Portia de Rossi. DeGeneres posted a selfie with de Rossi as they posed in front of a typical British countryside scene, where the couple recently relocated.

“20 years ago today we began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be,” the former talk show host began the caption. “You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down.

DeGeneres continued: “You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me.

“So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas,” she wrote.

Ellen DeGeneres denies reports her U.K. home flooded ( Instagram / @ellendegeneres )

DeGeneres concluded the anniversary tribute with a message for fans who were concerned that their 43-acre property had reportedly flooded due to Storm Bert in the U.K.

“P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi’s new home in the Cotswolds, about a two-hour drive from London, had flooded due to Storm Bert, which brought days of torrential rain and wind speeds of up to 80mph. During the storm, the River Thames broke its banks, which happened to be right next to DeGeneres’s and de Rossi’s mansion.

“The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years,” a local resident told the Daily Mail about the aftermath of the storm.

A source previously confirmed to People that DeGeneres had relocated to the English countryside after she “fell in love” with a house abroad.

“Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after,” the source said.

The move across the pond was rumored to be in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s second-term win, as a source told TMZ that DeGeneres and de Rossi were “very disillusioned” about the election results.

Since moving to the U.K., the comedian seems to have been sporting a brand new haircut. In an Instagram Reel shared by Jeremy Clarkson’s pub The Farmer’s Dog and singer Natalie Imbruglia on November 13, DeGeneres was spotted enjoying an intimate live music session alongside her wife and friends.

The clip showed Imbruglia singing with the crowd before panning to DeGeneres, who waved to the camera wearing a shorter, darker hairstyle instead of her signature platinum blonde hair.