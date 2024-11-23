Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have reportedly listed their Montecito estate and relocated to rural England following Donald Trump’s presidential win.

The former TV host, 66, and her wife, 51, have fled the country and plan to “never return” to the U.S., sources told The Wrap.

The couple of 16 years has moved to the Cotswolds in South West England, the outlet reports, and their Montecito mansion, about 90 miles north of Los Angeles, has either already been privately listed or will be on the market soon.

DeGeneres and De Rossi had already purchased their England home before the election, according to TMZ; however, they were “very disillusioned” by his win and decided to “get the hell out” of America permanently.

The Independent has contacted DeGeneres’s representative for comment.

Their reported move quickly caught the attention of British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who mockingly responded to the news, tweeting: “OMG... no!”

The Finding Nemo star’s news comes after she was “kicked out of show business.” In 2022, the comedian was forced to end her long-running Ellen DeGeneres Show after a Buzzfeed News investigation accused her of fostering a toxic workplace environment.

Piers Morgan tweets ‘OMG... no!’ in response to reports of Ellen DeGeneres moving to the U.K. ( Getty Images )

DeGeneres subsequently announced she would retire this August after playing the final dates on “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” tour, which were filmed for her new Netflix special, For Your Approval.

A slew of other celebrities, including America Ferrera, Sharon Stone and Cher, have also expressed interest in leaving America following Trump’s re-election.

The Ugly Betty and Superstore star Ferrera, 40, was recently seen touring a private South West London school that her two children, son Sebastian, six, and daughter Lucia, four, could attend.

Ferrera and her husband, fellow Barbie actor Ryan Piers Williams, are determined to relocate to give their children the “best opportunities possible,” a source told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

Stone, meanwhile, previously pledged to leave the U.S. if Trump won. “I am certainly considering a house in Italy,” the 66-year-old Basic Instinct star told the Mail in July. “I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

Trump, who beat Vice President Kamala Harris, has since been dolling out nominations for his cabinet picks to a series of “unqualified” and controversial figures. He’s so far proposed Matt Gaetz — who’s been accused of having sex with a minor — for attorney general, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, and conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr. for health secretary.