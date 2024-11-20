Trump cabinet live updates: Receipts allegedly show Gaetz’s sex payments as House committee to vote on ethics report
President-elect’s pick for attorney general was investigated by House panel two years ago and its dossier could yet be published ahead of Senate confirmation hearings
The House Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss whether or not to publish a report into Donald Trump’s controversial choice for US attorney general, Matt Gaetz, examining allegations against him that he paid for sex with a minor in 2017 that it investigated in 2022.
ABC News reports that the former Florida congressman sent two women who testified as part of the probe more than $10,000 in Venmo payments over two years, some of which they said were for sex, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
Gaetz has always denied the accusations and resigned from the House of Representatives last week, ending the committee’s jurisdiction over him.
That has not stopped it from facing pressure to reveal its findings just as Gaetz joins Vice President-Elect JD Vance and others on a mission to Capitol Hill lobby Republican senators ahead of January’s confirmation hearings.
Trump has meanwhile made a further series of additions to his new cabinet, moving on Tuesday to nominate former WWE boss Linda McMahon as education secretary, TV’s Dr Mehmet Oz as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, and Matthew Whitaker as NATO ambassador.
Trump rants over opposition to cabinet choices
Donald Trump does not appear happy with opposition to some of his choices for his cabinet and other senior positions in his upcoming administration.
The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:
This is what the Radical Left Lunatics do to people. They dirty them up, they destroy them, and then they spit them out. They are trying that right now with some great American Patriots who are only trying to fix the mess that the Democrats have made of our Country. WE WILL WIN!!! MAGA
Trump hails guilty verdict in Laken Riley case
As Laken Riley’s killer is found guilty of her murder, Donald Trump posted the following to Truth Social:
JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY! The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes. Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have. We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you. It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!
Delta CEO says the Trump will reverse government ‘overreach’ seen under Biden
The chief executive of Delta Air Lines says the incoming Trump administration will be a “breath of fresh air” for airlines after what he called government “overreach” under President Joe Biden.
The airline industry has chafed under consumer-protection regulations imposed by the Biden administration. And Delta is facing a federal investigation into its slow recovery from a global technology outage this summer.
Watch: Republican senator says recess appointments should be ‘absolutely off the table’ for cabinet positions
Here’s Eric Garcia to explain what a “recess appointment” is...
Senate Judiciary Democrats ask FBI for complete evidentiary file on Gaetz
Senate Judiciary Democrats request the complete evidentiary file from the FBI regarding the investigation of former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, “including documents memorializing interviews, in the closed investigation of former Congressman Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex trafficking of minors.”
Gaetz has denied all the allegations against him.
Pete Hegseth’s comments about women in the military met with outrage
Women veterans, service members and advocacy groups are outraged by recent remarks from Donald Trump’s pick to lead the nation’s military branches, a veteran and former Fox News host who does not want women serving in combat.
Pete Hegseth, who Trump has nominated to be the next secretary of defense, has been widely derided for a lack of qualifications to lead the country’s largest federal agency and its 3 million service members and civilian staff members.
In a recent podcast appearance, Hegseth said the nation’s military “should not have women in combat roles” and that men are “more capable” in those positions.
Alex Woodward reports.
Who is Matthew Whitaker, Trump’s pick to be NATO ambassador
Trump’s pick for NATO ambassador is an anti-abortion crusader who has routinely attacked the Biden administration through legal groups tied to the former president.
When Jeff Sessions resigned in 2018, Trump tapped Matthew Whitaker as the acting attorney general, overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections — a probe that he had repeatedly criticized.
While running for Senate in 2014, he told a group of college students he was “100 percent pro-life” and supported a bill that would grant so-called fetal personhood, which would grant constitutional protections to fetuses beginning at conception — effectively outlawing abortion.
“I don’t want to criminalize females who find themselves in crisis,” Whitaker said at the time. “But at the same time, I do believe life begins at conception.”
Whitaker has also said that judges need to have a “biblical view of justice” and questioned the judgment of a secular judiciary.
As a member of the board of America First Legal, he said the group “strongly believes in the Constitutional and God-given right to life” and is “pleased” that the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to Roe v Wade.
“America First Legal looks forward to engaging on this very important case, and will work to assist all states that are protecting the unborn,” he added.
Whitaker also is co-chair of America First Policy Institute, which has offered up a raft of policy proposals to the incoming Trump administration.
Through America First Legal, Whitaker has also criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the US-Mexico border (“showing a blatant lack of respect for American sovereignty and the rule of law”) and filed legal briefs defending Trump in his classified documents case under special counsel Jack Smith.
Democratic rep points out worrying trend with Trump picks: ‘World’s first nuclear-armed reality television show’
There’s a common trait that President-elect Donald Trump is clearly prizing as he selects those to serve in his new administration: experience on television.
Trump loves that “central casting” look, as he likes to call it.
Just in: Trump attorney ask judge for ‘immediate dismissal’ of criminal hush money case
Donald Trump’s attorneys now claim that moving forward with his criminal hush money case, despite a jury reaching a verdict, would “interfere” with his presidency and should warrant the “immediate dismissal” of the case altogether.
In a letter to New York Justice Juan Merchan on Wednesday, one day after Manhattan prosecutors urged the judge to keep the case alive, Trump’s defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove claim that tossing the verdict is “what is mandated by the law and will happen as justice takes its course.”
“Immediate dismissal of this case is mandated by the federal Constitution, the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, and the interests of justice, in order to facilitate the orderly transition of executive power following President Trump’s overwhelming victory in the 2024 presidential election,” they wrote.
Blanche and Bove were both just nominated by Trump to serve in high-ranking roles at the Justice Department.
