Father of track meet murder suspect claims son was ‘not the one who started it’

The father of a teenager accused of stabbing a footballer from a rival school at a track event has defended his son, claiming “he’s a good kid.”

Austin Metcalf, 17, died following an altercation at the high school meet at Frisco Independent School District’s athletics stadium in Austin, Texas, police said.

Despite a desperate attempt to save his life, Austin died in his twin brother’s arms.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, a student of Frisco Memorial High School, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killing and is being held in police custody awaiting bond.

His father, Andrew Anthony, told the New York Post that his son did not provoke the incident, insisting: “He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it.”

The two Texas teens were reportedly fighting after Metcalf told Karmelo Anthony said he was in sitting in the wrong seat.

open image in gallery Karmelo Anthony, 17, a student of Frisco Memorial High School, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf ( Frisco Police Department )

Carmelo Anthony then drew a blade and stabbed Metcalf while his twin brother was standing next to him, authorities said.

“He’s a good kid. He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA,” Andrew Anthony told The Post .

The repercussions of the melee are being felt by Metcalf’s father eff, who shared that the family were now reeling from their sudden loss.

“I saw my son on the gurney, with a huge hole and blood all over him. Air was pumping into him, he wasn’t breathing, and his eyes were rolled to the back of his head”, Jeff Metcalf told Fox News.

Karmelo’s father said the incident will haunt both families for life.

“I feel bad for the other parents and family, and words can’t explain how both [families] have been affected by this tragedy”, Andrew Anthony told The Post.

open image in gallery Metcalf was stabbed while at a track meet and died in the arms of his brother ( Facebook )

Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter reportedly tried to save his helpless sibling, but it was too late. Speaking with WFAA, the victim’s identical twin said: “I tried to whip around as fast as I could.”

“I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

His mother, Meghan Metcalf, said she could not comprehend how the furore could lead to such a “senseless act.”

“Just because the kid was mad – my son is not here anymore and I don’t understand it,” the mom said.

Following his son’s death, Jeff Metcalf hoped changes would follow regarding security in stadiums.

“Maybe we can turn a tragedy into something positive to make sure that it doesn’t happen to anyone else’s child,” he said.