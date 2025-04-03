The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A brawl at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, turned deadly when one student allegedly fatally stabbed another, who died in his twin brother’s arms.

The incident occurred during a championship track meet at David Kuykendall Stadium, according to Fox 4 News.

Police were called on Wednesday morning to respond to a fight at the track meet between two male students that ended when one stabbed the other.

Austin Metcalf, 17, was found suffering from a stab wound when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony over the stabbing. He has been charged with murder and is currently being held without bond.

Austin Metcalf, 17, left, of Frisco, Texas was allegedly stabbed and killed by Karmelo Anthony, 17, right, also of Frisco, following a fight at a high school track meet on April 1, 2025 ( GoFundMe/Frisco Police Department )

Frisco police said the investigation is ongoing.

The students attended different high schools — Metcalf went to Frisco Memorial High School, while Anthony is enrolled at Frisco Centennial High School — and it's not immediately clear if they knew each other before the brawl.

Metcalf was a junior at Memorial and played on its track and field and football teams. His father, Jeff Metcalf, said Austin's twin brother was with him at the time of the incident. He told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Anthony was sitting in his son's seat at the track meet, and that the attack occurred after his son raised the issue with the other teen.

After the stabbing, Metcalf's brother, Hunter, reportedly held him as he died.

“I tried to whip around as fast as I could,” Hunter Metcalf told WFAA, struggling to recount the story. “I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.”

The elder Metcalf said Hunter "was holding [Austin], trying to hold the blood in. My son watched his brother die in his arms."

The grieving father told the broadcaster that his son "was going to turn out to be a great individual and impact this world with positivity," and said he was "so proud" of the 17-year-old.

The elder Metcalf also realized his family wasn't the only one that was going to be turned upside down by the attack, and expressed sympathy for Anthony's loved ones.

"I feel for [the suspect's] family because now their son will end up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and killed my son who I can never get back. It's unfortunate for everyone involved," he told the outlet.

According to the New York Post, Anthony is also a high school football player and has received offers from several D3 colleges.

“I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart," the father said. "The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up [got aggressive]. This is murder.”

Despite his pain, the father said he "already forgive[s]" Anthony.

"God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family," he said.

The elder Metcalf set up a GoFundMe fundraiser following his son’s death.