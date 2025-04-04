Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader, the screenwriter behind Taxi Driver, American Gigolo, and Raging Bull, sexually assaulted and harassed his personal assistant on multiple occasions, the 26-year-old woman claims in civil court documents obtained by The Independent.

The bombshell allegations emerged after Schrader allegedly reneged on a confidential settlement he agreed to in February, according to an affidavit filed by “Jane Doe,” as the former assistant is identified in a motion filed late Thursday night in New York State Supreme Court.

In an email on Friday morning, Schrader’s attorney, Philip Kessler, told The Independent he had “just received” the filing and hadn’t yet had a chance to review them.

Schrader, 78, “used his position of power over Ms. Doe to sexually assault her, by luring her into a hotel room and forcibly grabbing her and kissing her, despite her verbal protests,” says the motion, which is an attempt to enforce the settlement. “Three days later, he forced Ms. Doe into his hotel room, under the guise of packing his bags for him, and he exposed his penis to her.”

During Doe’s tenure, which lasted from May 2021 through her termination in September 2024, Schrader “force[d] her to work in a sexually hostile, intimidating, and humiliating environment on a daily, if not hourly, basis,” the motion states.

In May 2024, while premiering his latest film, Oh, Canada, at the Cannes Film Festival, Schrader allegedly “demanded Ms. Doe go to his hotel room, trapped her inside, grabbed her arms, and thrust his face into hers to kiss her against her will, and then further restrained her in an effort to keep her in the room before she managed to free herself and flee the hotel room.”

open image in gallery Schrader knew his behavior was “unwelcome and offensive,” as evidenced by numerous emails he sent to Doe, according to the motion. ( 2024 Invision )

“Three days later, Ms. Doe returned to Defendant Schrader’s hotel room after receiving numerous calls and angry text messages, in which Defendant Schrader claimed that he was ‘dying’ and could not pack his own bags,” Doe’s motion contends. “Afraid, Ms. Doe reluctantly acquiesced. Upon arriving, however, Defendant Schrader opened the door to his hotel room wearing nothing but an open bathrobe with his penis fully exposed. As Ms. Doe attempted to pack Mr. Schrader’s bags in terrified silence, he repeatedly commented, ‘I am so sweaty. I sweated through the bedsheets. Feel how wet they are.’ Ms. Doe packed his bags as quickly as she could, and left.”

Schrader knew his behavior was “unwelcome and offensive,” as evidenced by numerous emails he sent to Doe, according to the motion.

“I sense you recoil every time I have the impulse to touch you,” he allegedly wrote to her last year.

Schrader fired Doe after she refused to succumb to his sexual advances, the motion states.

“[O]n September 23, 2024, he retaliated against her and terminated her employment,” it says. “Two days later, in full acknowledgment of his unlawful and predatory behavior, he wrote in an email to her, ‘So I f**ked up. Big time... If I have become a Harvey Weinstein in your mind then of course you have no choice but to put me in the rear view mirror.’”

Since Schrader’s “brutal attack” on Doe, his “exposure of his genitals to her, and his countless other acts of sexual harassment,” she has experienced nightmares, extreme anxiety, and trauma, and “has withdrawn almost completely from her former life,” the motion states.

Last month, Schrader’s attorney contacted Doe’s legal team and said his client had been ill, and that during that period, he had done some “soul searching.” As a result, he no longer wanted to pay Doe the amount agreed to under the settlement agreement, the motion goes on.

“According to Defense Counsel, Defendant Schrader also stated that he could not ‘live with himself’ if he performed his obligations under the Settlement Agreement,” the motion says.

Doe then filed Thursday night’s motion to compel Schrader to comply with his obligations, revealing the allegations publicly.

The amount of the settlement remains confidential, and details have been redacted in court filings.