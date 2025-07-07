Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted on Jeff Bezos’ superyacht days after confirming breakup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spotted together just days after representatives for the former couple confirmed their breakup.

In photos obtained by PageSix, the 40-year-old singer was seen in Italy alongside the 48-year-old Lord of the Rings actor with their four-year-old daughter, Daisy, on Jeff Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru.

Perry was pictured walking around the boat in a black bikini, while one image captured Bloom playfully throwing Daisy into the air. Later, the former couple were photographed taking a walk in Capri together with their daughter.

The outing comes a few days after representatives for both Perry and Bloom confirmed that the couple had split after nine years together.

“Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” an official statement shared on Friday read. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Perry and Bloom were together for nine years ( 2024 Invision )

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and welcomed Daisy together in 2020. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

They had previously split for about a year in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space,” with Bloom later proposing in 2019 after they rekindled their bond.

Neither Bloom nor Perry has directly addressed the break-up.

Last Thursday, Bloom posted a screenshot on his Instagram Stories of an article about psychiatrist Carl Jung, highlighting one of his quotes in a separate post.

It read: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

Bloom posted another quote in a follow-up post: “We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become.”

Meanwhile, Perry took the stage at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on June 30 for the last show in Australia on her Lifetimes World Tour. In a fan-shared video on X, Perry, visibly emotional, formed her hands into a heart shape as tears welled in her eyes.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” she told the audience, before taking a deep breath. “Now let’s sing ‘Firework!’”Due to her touring schedule, Perry wasn’t able to attend Sánchez and Bezos’s lavish three-day wedding celebration in Venice, while Bloom did attend by himself.

However, the former journalist did tell the “Teenage Dream” singer that she “missed her” in an Instagram comment. “We miss you, Katy,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji at the time.