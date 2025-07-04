Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split in joint statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representatives of both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the couple have ended their relationship after weeks of speculation.

Widespread rumours have suggested that the couple split after nine years together, and an official statement shared on Friday (4 July) confirmed the news.

“Representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” it read.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be º raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and welcomed a child together in 2020 named Daisy Dove. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

They had previously split for about a year in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space”, with Bloom later proposing in 2019 after they rekindled their bond.

open image in gallery Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Neither Bloom, 48, or Perry, 40, have directly addressed the break-up directly but have hinted that they are no longer a couple.

On Thursday (3 July), Bloom posted a screenshot on his Instagram Stories of an article about psychiatrist Carl Jung, highlighting one of his quotes in a separate post.

It read: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

Bloom posted another quote in a follow-up post: “We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become.”

Meanwhile, Perry took the stage at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Monday (30 June) for the last show in Australia on her Lifetimes World Tour. In a fan-shared video on X, Perry, visibly emotional, formed her hands into a heart shape as tears welled in her eyes.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” she told the audience, before taking a deep breath. “Now let’s sing ‘Firework!’”

open image in gallery Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar party ( Getty Images )

Bloom and Perry’s reported breakup came not long after the latter faced ridicule for some of her stunts and dance moves during her world tour. She was also criticised for taking part in an April Blue Origin voyage, which saw her join five other women for an 11-minute space flight.

Bloom, whose credits include The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean film series, was recently in Venice, Italy for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.