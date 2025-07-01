Katy Perry fights back tears as she ends Australian leg of tour amid Orlando Bloom breakup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry had an emotional end to the Australian leg of her tour, following her reported split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom.

The 40-year-old singer took the stage at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Monday for the last show in Australia on her Lifetimes World Tour. In a fan-shared video on X, Perry, visibly emotional, formed her hands into a heart shape as tears welled in her eyes.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” she told the audience, before taking a deep breath. “Now let’s sing ‘Firework!’”

Her heartfelt onstage moment follows reports that she has ended her nearly nine-year relationship with Bloom, 48. The former couple shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Katy Perry thanks Australian fans for ‘being there for’ her amid Orlando Bloom split ( @KatyPerryTour/X / Getty Images )

Us Weekly’s source claimed Bloom and Perry had been living apart since the singer began her Lifetimes tour in April this year, adding that things had been “tense for months”.

“They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” they said.

The reported breakup came not long after the “Dark Horse” singer faced ridicule for some of her stunts and dance moves during her world tour. She was also criticized for taking part in an April Blue Origin voyage, which saw her join five other women for an 11-minute space flight.

While Perry has been on tour in Australia, Bloom was in Venice, Italy, last week for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. They split for about a year in 2017 and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space.”

They rekindled their relationship before Bloom proposed in front of Perry’s friends and family in 2019. The following year, they welcomed their only child together, Daisy. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Before their recent split, the “Roar” singer spoke openly about her ups and downs in her relationship. During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in September, Perry revealed that she and Bloom were in couples therapy.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couples therapy and we want to evolve,” she explained. “That’s why we’re in this relationship – to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being,” she said.

Perry added that one of her strongest love languages was “acts of service,” which involves doing things for a partner that make their life easier or more enjoyable.

She also shared that when she and Bloom went on a couple’s retreat, one of the leaders of the retreat asked them: “Which guy has more sex, the guy who drives the red Ferrari or the guy that helps out his wife every night in the kitchen?”

“In the kitchen was the answer,” she revealed. “Orlando knows all that and he hears me. He meets me there now. We’re fortunate enough to have a housekeeper but on the weekends, he knows that that’s important.

Before she dated the Pirates of the Caribbean star, Perry was married to controversial British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

As her Australian leg of her tour came to a close, Perry will take a brief hiatus from performing. She’ll return to the stage in Denver, Colorado, on July 10 for the U.S. leg of her tour, which includes shows in New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and more. Her tour will end in December with her final show in Abu Dhabi.