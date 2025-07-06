Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooks Nader has been praised for “normalizing” period mishaps after she experienced a wardrobe malfunction at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old model attended the fifth day of the the tennis championship in London on Friday. For the occasion, she wore a sheer black polka dot shirt, a white long white skirt, and black sunglasses.

However, she revealed in a TikTok video that she unexpectedly got her period during the event, resulting in a red blood stain on the back of her skirt.

“Tries to be chic,” she writes in the text over the video, as she’s holding the camera in front of her face. “Starts [period] at Wimbledon.”

The video then showed her two friends sitting at a table, before they jokingly looked down in shock at her skirt.

Fans have praised Nader’s brutal honesty after the mishap at Wimbledon. ( @brooksnader / TikTok )

The model hilariously ended the video by posing in her entire look, before the camera zoomed in on the stain.

“Of course,” she sarcastically wrote in the caption.

In the comments of the clip, which has more than 1.6 million views, many fans applauded Nader for her honesty.

“You’re so real for this,” one wrote, while another agreed: “So real for putting this online because it happens all the dam time to us! Let's normalise it - still look 10/10 tho.”

“I really love that you shared this,” a third wrote.

A fourth person commented: “I fear this is actually very chic queen.”

Nader is one of many celebrities who attended the sporting event, which started just days after she went to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish nuptials in Venice.

Olivia Rodrigo, fresh off headlining Glastonbury Festival, was also seen in the Royal Box in south London, while David Beckham, John Cena and Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also been spotted watching the world’s best tennis stars play.

Earlier this year, Nader split with her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, for the second time. The pair’s relationship quickly blossomed during their time together on the show in 2024, with the couple caught kissing during rehearsals.

However, after they were eliminated, Savchenko confirmed that he ended the relationship over text in November.

While they later rekindled their romance, they split for a second time in April, with sources telling People that Savchenko cheated on Nader. He later denied the cheating claims, and even told the publication he was “surprised to learned through the media "that Brooks has ended [their] relationship."

“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31st and April 1st, and she was sad to see me leave,” he told People.

However, Nader has made it clear that she and Savchenko are over. During an interview with Us Weekly in May, she shared an honest response about who should be Savchenko’s partner in the upcoming season of DWTS.

“Not even gonna answer that,” she told the publication when asked about her ex’s future dance partner. “I don’t wish that on anyone.”