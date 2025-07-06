Alcaraz gives himself 21 win salute

Sonay Kartal has been rewarded for the best Wimbledon run of her career so far with a first ever match on Centre Court.

The British No 3 has been on the rise over the past year, shooting up the world rankings to the brink of the top 50, which she will now break into after making the fourth round of a major for the first time. The 23-year-old Brightonian swept aside Diane Parry in the third round and now faces Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat former world No 1 Naomi Osaka on Friday.

Cameron Norrie meanwhile continues his Championships on No 1 Court against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, having seen off 12th seed Frances Tiafoe before knocking out unheralded Italian Mattia Bellucci.

Elsehwere today, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is back on court after beating Emma Raducanu to play against 24th seed Elise Mertens. In the men’s draw, American fifth seed Taylor Fritz meets Australia’s Jordan Thompson while Carlos Alcaraz faces 14th seed Andrey Rublev.

Follow all the latest tennis updates, scores and results from Wimbledon below.