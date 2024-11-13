Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko has opened up about his decision to break up with his partner for this season’s show, Brooks Nader, via text message.

During their time together on the show, the pair quickly fell into a showmance as the reality series aired the two of them kissing while rehearsing in addition to various TikToks of the dancing duo getting matching tattoos together. However, after the couple was eliminated, Savchenko eventually confirmed that he ended their relationship over text.

In an interview with TooFab at the Gurus Awards on Tuesday (November 12), the dancer explained why he decided not to end the relationship in person. “Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down,” he told the outlet.

“When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it’s better to just write it down.”

Savchenko added that he hasn’t been in contact with the Sports Illustrated model since they broke up.

Savchenko has not remained in contact with Nader since their breakup ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

“We haven’t spoken,” he said. “I really actually do miss her because she’s the vibe. She’s a really cool person. And I had the best time. When you asked me if I had the best time on the season, absolutely. This is one of my best seasons.”

“Brooke is super talented and we had a lot of fun,” he said about their time together on the show prior to their week five elimination. “Life happens, and I do miss her a lot.”

Many fans were first convinced that the breakup was a ruse until Savchenko confirmed the news himself in a TikTok posted by fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa.

“It’s not the same place,” he said, responding to theories that the two of them were filming their TikToks in the same location. “Totally different house. Look, that plant – I’ve never seen that plant before.”

He added, “Brooks if you’re watching, I miss you.”

Another professional dancer on the show, Rylee Arnold then chimed in saying, “You were the one who texted her, Gleb! You were the one who ended it.” Savchenko confirmed: “I did.”

At the same time Nader and Savchenko’s relationship was ending, Arnold was beginning her relationship with a University of Southern California football player, Walker Lyons as she recently posted on Instagram formally announcing that the two of them were together.

“Is this a hard launch?” she captioned the post featuring various photos of them at one of Lyon’s football games.

Many people took to the comments section to celebrate Arnold publicly announcing the relationship.

“OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE,” commented Stephen Nedoroscik, her dance partner on the current season of DWTS.

Fellow DWTS pro, Alan Bersten, added: “It’s not a soft launch!!! That’s for sure.”