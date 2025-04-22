Pope Francis dies latest: Vatican confirms funeral date after releasing images of pontiff in open casket
A statement released by the Holy See said his death was confirmed using an echocardiogram
Cardinals meeting in the Vatican to plan Pope Francis’ funeral have confirmed it will be held on Saturday morning, which will start the first of nine days of mourning.
The update cames after the Vatican released images of the late Pope in an open casket, adorned in a red robe with the papal mitre and a rosary.
Pope Francis, 88, died following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican said.
In his final testament, the pontiff said he wanted to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, and not the usual St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
The will specified that Francis wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.
King Charles and Mr Trump led the tributes for the 88-year-old, who was the head of the Catholic church for 12 years.
The pope was hospitalised for several weeks in February, after suffering from double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Pope Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from Latin America, led the 1.4 billion-member church since 2013.
What we know about the Pope's funeral so far
- The funeral has been set for Saturday morning in St Peter’s square
- It will take place at 9am UK time
- It will be celebrated by the Cardinals and dozens of world leaders
- The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the service
- Re will deliver the final commendation at the end of the service, which formally entrusts the Pope to God, and the body moved to St Mary Major for the burial
- The funeral day marks the first of nine days of mourning
- At the end of the mourning period the conclave process to select a new pope will begin
- Public viewing of the late Pope Francis will start beforehand, on Wednesday in St. Peter's Basilica after a procession will take his casket from his Vatican residence
Zelensky plans to attend funeral: presidential office source
Ukrainian President Zelesnky is planning to travel to Italy for Pope Francis’ funeral, according to a source in the presidential office.
The funeral date is expected to be announced today, as Cardinals meet this morning.
Pope’s funeral set for Saturday
Cardinals meeting at the Vatican have confirmed the funeral will take place on Saturday 27 April at 9am (UK time).
This will also start the nine days of mourning.
The process of choosing a new pope, conclave, will start on May 5.
The Vatican separately confirmed the pope's body will be taken from his Vatican residence to St Peter's Basilica for public viewing tomorrow morning.
Video shows Pope Francis' apartment sealed with red ribbon and wax
'Death is not the end but the start of something': Pope Francis
Italian outlets have shared unpublished work written by Pope Francis just before his death.
“Death is not the end but the start of something,” the pontiff wrote in the preface of a book by Cardinal Angelo Scola which is due to be published soon.
“It’s a new beginning, as the title (of the book, Waiting for a new beginning. Reflections on old age) wisely suggests because eternal life, which is something those who love life experience on Earth in their everyday occupations, is to start something that will never end.”
“And it is precisely for this reason that it is a 'new' beginning, because we will experience something that we have never fully experienced: eternity,” he added.
Photos show Pope in open coffin
The Vatican has released images of Pope Francis in his open coffin, adorned in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand.
The images were captured in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, his residence at the Vatican.
Macron to attend Pope's funeral
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will attend the Pope's funeral, according the local media.
Hundreds of thousands of worshippers and dozens of world leaders are also expected to attend.
The funeral date is expected to be announced today, as Cardinals meet this morning.
What can we expect from today's meeting among Cardinals?
Cardinals have begun arriving at the gate of Saint’Uffizio to make initial arrangements in preparation for Pope Francis's funeral, as well as the conclave to select his successor.
In this first summit, only the most urgent decisions will be made, such as:
- When the Pope's body will be moved to St Peter's Basilica to be exposed "for the homage of the faithful"
- The date and time of the funeral – according to the apostolic constitution, it should take place between “the fourth and sixth day after death”. That would put the date of the funeral between Friday 25 April and Sunday 27 April, with multiple Italian outlets reporting the service is likely to take place on the Saturday
- Where the 135 Cardinals travelling to the Vatican to take part in the conclave will be lodged – usually the House of St Martha
- Discuss funeral expenses and any preparations Francis had requested for his funeral
- When the conclave will be held where the next pope will be selected
Pontiff’s final wishes and place of burial
Pope Francis has decreed in his will that he be buried in a simple underground tomb in St Mary Major Basilica.
The will specified the late pontiff wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.
In his final testament, the pope expressed his wish to be buried in Rome, and not at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican like many previous pontiffs.
Read the full article here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments