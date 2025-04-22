Pope Francis dies latest: Vatican confirms funeral date after releasing images of pontiff in open casket

Pope Francis dies aged 88 after double pneumonia battle

Cardinals meeting in the Vatican to plan Pope Francis’ funeral have confirmed it will be held on Saturday morning, which will start the first of nine days of mourning.

The update cames after the Vatican released images of the late Pope in an open casket, adorned in a red robe with the papal mitre and a rosary.

Pope Francis, 88, died following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, the Vatican said.

In his final testament, the pontiff said he wanted to be buried at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, and not the usual St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

The will specified that Francis wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

King Charles and Mr Trump led the tributes for the 88-year-old, who was the head of the Catholic church for 12 years.

The pope was hospitalised for several weeks in February, after suffering from double pneumonia. He returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.

Pope Francis, originally from Argentina and the first pope from Latin America, led the 1.4 billion-member church since 2013.