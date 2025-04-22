Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin changes tune on talks with Zelensky ahead of London peace summit
Russia has resumed its brutal aerial assault attack on Ukraine after claiming it ‘strictly observed’ Easter ceasefire
Russian president Vladimir Putin has for the first time proposed direct peace talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Putin has previously claimed he would only negotiate peace with Ukraine if the country held elections to form a new government, a factor that has frustrated US president Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a quick ceasefire deal.
The new statement from the Russian president came as representatives from Ukraine, the UK, France and the US were set to meet in London on Wednesday to continue talks on a potential ceasefire.
While Mr Zelensky did not directly respond to Mr Putin’s proposal, he emphasised in his nightly video address that Ukraine "was ready for any conversation" that would stop strikes on civilians.
“Actions always speak louder than words,” he posted on X.
Russia has resumed its aerial attacks on Ukraine after a 30-hour Easter truce, declared by Moscow over the weekend, which both sides accused each other of violating. At least three people were killed in a Russian strike in the southern Kherson region on Monday.
Ukraine, US, UK and France to meet for peace summit in London
Ukraine will take part in talks with the US, the UK and France on Wednesday in London, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The discussions are a follow-up to a Paris meeting last week where the US and European states discussed ways to end the more than three-year-old war.
"We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," Mr Zelensky posted on X following a call with Sir Keir Starmer.
The meeting comes as Ukraine faces pressure to respond to a controversial US proposal which includes recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea and barring Ukraine from joining Nato, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Putin says he is open to direct peace talks with Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin proposed on Monday bilateral talks with Ukraine for the first time since the early days of the war, and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was eager to discuss a halt to attacks on civilian targets.
While Mr Zelensky did not respond directly to Mr Putin's proposal, he emphasised in his nightly video address that Ukraine "was ready for any conversation" about a ceasefire that would stop strikes on civilians.
The two leaders face pressure from the United States, which has threatened to walk away from its peace efforts unless some progress is achieved.
Russia and Ukraine have said they are open to further ceasefires after a 30-hour Easter truce declared by Moscow at the weekend. Each side accused the other of violating it.
