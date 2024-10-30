Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars has shimmied its way onto screens, welcoming a new cast of celebrity contestants ready to put their skills to the test for a chance to win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The popular dance competition series – the American version of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing – has welcomed back Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero as co-hosts.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Hough’s older brother, Derek Hough, have returned to judge the competition.

Among the star-studded lineup competing this season are former NBA player Dwight Howard, Bachelor franchise stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, and Family Matters and Die Hard actor Reggie VelJohnson.

Find out below which celebrity’s dance moves didn’t make the cut. This article will be updated weekly.

DWTS airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8pm, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Week Two: Oscars Night, Double Elimination

open image in gallery Anna Delvey and professional dance partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated in the second week ( Disney )

Anna Delvey

Controversial addition convicted fraudster Anna Delvey was one of two eliminations on the show’s first round of cuts.

For her final performance, she and her professional partner Ezra Sousa danced the Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” from the 2006 comedy Devil Wears Prada.

Following her elimination, Delvey was asked by host Hough what she would be taking away from her time on the show.

“Nothing,” the Russian-born con artist bluntly replied.

Tori Spelling

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling was also eliminated. She and her dance partner Pasha Pashov performed the Rumba to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman for their final routine.

Reacting to her elimination, Spelling told ExtraTV that she was “sad.”

“I feel like I just started my journey, and I was changing so much and really finding myself through this,” the actor said. “I have an amazing [dancing] partner and now friend in life. I’ll be sad. We all got close, really fast. And you hear that happens, but you’re all thrown into this very unique situation in a short amount of time. So I’ll miss my dance family, and I’ll miss dancing with my partner every day.”

Week Four: Hair Metal Night, Double Elimination

open image in gallery Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart ( Disney )

Eric Roberts

After four weeks of receiving some of the lowest scores this season, actor Eric Roberts was given the boot in the second round of double eliminations. Partnered with Britt Stewart, the actor and older brother of Hollywood star Julia Roberts danced the Paso Doble to Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” for his final performance.

Speaking to TV Insider post-elimination, Roberts shared that he’s going to miss Stewart, the crew and the show. “There’s a crew of over 200 people here, and they make you feel like family,” he said. “You fall in love with the show, your partner, everyone here is so kind and so aware.”

Reginald VelJohnson

The oldest cast member this season, Reginald VelJohnson, was also eliminated alongside Roberts.

During his final dance, the Family Matters alum gave a stiff performance of the Cha Cha to “I Wanna Rock” by the Twisted Sisters with his partner Emma Slater.

Week Five: Dedication Night, Single Elimination

open image in gallery Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were eliminated after a dance dedicated to her younger sisters ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

Brooks Nader

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was eliminated during the halfway point of the season with her partner, Gleb Savchenko.

During her final dance, she was with her three younger sisters to whom she dedicated her salsa to. “It’s been amazing and we had so much fun,” she told the show’s co-hosts, Ribeiro and Hough, following her elimination. Savchenko gushed over the model and his time with her as he said: “I want to thank you for an amazing season, it was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you. You are super talented and I love you.”

Week 6: Disney Night, Single Elimination

open image in gallery Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ( Disney )

Phaedra Parks

For her final solo dance, reality star Phaedra Parks and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced the Jazz to “Cruella de Vil” from 101 Dalmations.

Following their solo routine, they teamed up with half of the cast to compete on Team Roar, where they danced to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King.

By the end of the episode, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s combined solo and team score put her at the bottom of the leader board, and she was ultimately eliminated.

Speaking to co-hosts Ribeiro and Hough after her elimination, she said: “Val’s been the best coach ever. I wanted to thank him for being patient and for allowing me to explore dance.”

Week 7: Halloween Nightmares, Single Elimination

Jenn Tran

open image in gallery Jenn Tran and Stephen Nedoroscik on ‘DWTS’ ( Disney )

Despite her consistent improvement over the weeks, Jenn Tran was shut out of the competition on week seven.

The Bachelorette alum’s elimination left DWTS fans outraged, as many felt NBA veteran Dwight Howard should have been sent home instead.

For her final performance, Jenn performed a Contemporary to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo with partner Sasha Farber. The pair also competed in a Cha-Cha dance-off, beating fellow contestant Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold.

Yet, even with the dance-off win putting her final score at 31, she was ultimately sent home.

“We ended out on a bang, and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve learned to do, conquered my fear of stage fright of moving my hips all at once,” Jenn told Acess Hollywood.