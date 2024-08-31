Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Anna Delvey is swapping prison for the dance floor as she is set to join the cast of Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars.

Delvey was infamously jailed in 2019 after posing as a German heiress, conning businesses, banks, and friends out of more than $250,000.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old con artist turned fashion publicist will now join the reality TV competition’s cast for the next season.

This isn’t Delvey’s first brush with TV stardom, with the hit Netflix drama Inventing Anna being based on her life, and a reality show of her own, Delvey’s Dinner Club, also said to be in the works.

In 2018, Delvey – whose real name is Anna Sorokin – was charged with two counts of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, and one count of grand larceny in the third degree after she stole over $200,000 from businesses, banks, and friends while posing as a fake heiress.

Two years later, she was convicted of one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services and was sent to prison.

Delvey spent two years in prison before she was released on house arrest in 2022, for overstaying her visa.

open image in gallery Anna Delvey will reportedly join the cast of season 33 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ ( Getty Images )

Since the fraudster was born in Russia before she emigrated with her parents to Germany, the judge ordered her to stay in her New York City apartment for 24 hours each day while waiting to learn whether or not she would be deported to Germany.

Her house arrest terms have been recently relaxed, granting her the freedom to work and travel within a 70-mile radius of her home. The courts have also notably decided to lift her social media ban, which was enforced along with her house arrest.

“I would like to thank the United States government court system and especially my lawyers John Sandweg and Catherine Hunstad for fighting for my First Amendment rights,” Delvey told Page Six about the social media ban being lifted.

“I’m also grateful and thrilled to be able to control my own narrative once again on social media.”

Now, Page Six reported she has been given permission to travel to LA, to take part in the reality show.

Delvey has also recently launched a fashion PR agency with veteran fashion flack Kelly Cutrone, named OutLaw Agency, in a hilarious nod to her stint in jail. She will also reportedly make her first Fashion Week appearance as a semi-free woman.