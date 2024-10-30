Dancing with the Stars fans outraged over shock elimination of fan-favorite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The elimination of Jenn Tran on Dancing with the Stars week seven has caused fan upheaval, with several arguing that retired NBA star Dwight Howard should have been sent home instead.

On Tuesday’s (October 29) “Halloween Nightmares” episode, each pair competed in a dance-off against another couple as well as their regular performances. The winners of the dance-off were awarded three additional points to their overall weekly score.

Bachelor alum Jenn danced a Contemporary to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo for her performance with partner Sasha Farber. She later competed against Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, both of whom danced the salsa to Harry Belafonte’s “Jump In the Line.” Jenn was crowned the winner, putting her final week seven score at 31.

For his performance, Dwight also danced a Contemporary to District 78’s “Ring Around the Rosie” with partner Daniella Karagach. Throughout much of the dance, the 6 ft 10 in athlete could be seen lifting Karagach over his head and even swinging her around by one leg.

He later competed against Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher for the dance-off round, where they did the Cha-Cha to Ray Parker Jr’s “Ghostbusters.” Dwight was named the winner, putting his final week seven score at 31, too.

While Jenn and Dwight ended the night with tied scores, it was Jenn who was ultimately eliminated.

Following Jenn’s shock elimination, several viewers took to X to express their outrage.

“DWIGHT SHOULD’VE GONE HOME. JENN WAS ACTUALLY IMPROVING GOD I HATE THIS,” one wrote.

“So the worst dancer got saved and now Jenn is gone? I feel so bad for Jenn, she literally loved this experience,” a second agreed, with a third adding: “Jenn actually dances and ate tf up meanwhile Dwight is still here for giving nothing but whatever.”

“I CANT STAND YALL THIS IS DANCING WITH THE STARS NOT LIFTING WITH THE STARS GET IT RIGHT,” another pointed out.

Dancing with the Stars contestants nervously await Week 7 elimination ( Disney )

“The system failed Jenn Tran,” someone else said in exasperation, while another added: “Tired of abc shows screwing over Jenn,” in reference to her previous stint as The Bachelorette’s season 21 star, which ended in heartbreak.

Speaking to Access Hollywood after her DWTS elimination, Jenn said: “I’m very very proud of myself. I didn’t think I could do all the things I did today – we won the dance-off, we salsa-ed, we moved our hips and we did a contemporary.

“We ended out on a bang, and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve learned to do, conquered my fear of stage fright of moving my hips all at once.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET on ABC.