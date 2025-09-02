Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are being trolled after his college football team lost their first game of the season.

Belichick, 73, made his collegiate coaching debut with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Monday night, during the team’s game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. However, UNC had a devastating loss, with TCU winning 48-14.

Following the game, TCU’s senior safety Bud Clark — who made a major interception during the second quarter — went on his Instagram live to celebrate. And amid the chatter in the background of the clip, after Clark left the field, he made a dig at Belichick and Hudson, 24.

“Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend,” he said, while looking at the camera during the Instagram live, which has been reposted on X. “He sad.”

Sports fans also went to X to troll Belichick about UNC’s loss with one person writing: “Belichick gives up most points in an opener in UNC football history, exactly twice his girlfriend’s age!”

UNC coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Husdon were mocked after team lost first game of the season ( Getty Images )

“North Carolina got worse with Bill Belichick lmfao,” one quipped, while another added during the event: “543 total yards given up. Was hoping to have an improved defense, nothing major tonight, and this was TURRIBLE.”

“It’s wild that TCU can score 48 points on a team coached by Bill Belichick and that number is still one less than the age difference between him and his girlfriend,” a third wrote.

A video shared on X revealed that Hudson was at the game, as she was seen talking to her boyfriend while standing on the sidelines.

The cheerleader-turned-model also sat in a suite at the Tar Heels’ Kenan Stadium, alongside wide receiver Randy Moss, who played for the New England Patriots for four seasons when Belichick was coach.

Last night’s game was a major loss in Belichick’s career, according to ESPN. The 48 points scored by TCU are more than any of Belichick’s teams have allowed in his 333 NFL games.

The football coach addressed the loss during a press conference after the game. “We've got a lot of work to do,” he said, per ESPN. “We'll get at it.”

“They outplayed us, outcoached us, and they were just better than we were tonight,” he added about TCU. “That's all there was to it. They did a lot more things right than we did.”

Belichick spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach, and during that time, New England won 17 AFC East titles, made 13 AFC Championship appearances, and reached nine Super Bowls.

In December, he revealed that he accepted the Tar Heels head coach position, signing a five-year contract. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the Athletic reported that the contract could be worth up to $30 million.

“I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill,” said Belichick, who has never coached at the collegiate level. “I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

Hudson — who’s since been spotted on the field during UNC’s football practices — celebrated her boyfriend’s accomplishment. At the time, she shared a photo of the announcement on her Instagram Story with a caption that read, “We are on to Chapel Hill!!!”