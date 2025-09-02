SNL shake-up: Five new cast members announced after star’s shock exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday nights are about to look a little different.

Ahead of the season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live — and after boss Lorne Michaels promised to make some significant changes — five new cast members have been announced following the departure of four others.

SNL’s last season included cast members Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Michael Longfellow, and Weekend Update co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline also joined the cast last year.

In a recent interview with Puck, Michaels, 80, confirmed he plans to “shake things up” next season after the show’s 50th finale passed without any major cast departures.

“I wanted people coming back and being part of [the 50th season],” he said.

open image in gallery Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow are all exiting 'SNL' ahead of Season 51 ( Getty Images for the American Mu )

“So when Kate [McKinnon] hosted, Kristen [Wiig] and Maya [Rudolph] came back for it. And that meant there couldn’t be those kind of disruptions [to the cast], or anything that was going to take the focus off [the 50th season]. And we had an election,” he added.

Asked whether he felt “pressured to reinvent this season,” Michaels said he does.

Here’s who’s in and who’s out at SNL.

Arrivals

Ben Marshall and Veronika Slowikowska

open image in gallery Ben Marshall and Veronika Slowikowska will join the ‘SNL’ season 51 cast ( NBC )

Marshall joined SNL in 2021 along with John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, the trio behind comedy group Please Don’t Destroy. The troupe regularly made videos and appeared in sketches on the show. Marshall now officially joins the cast, and Herlihy is believed to be staying on as a writer. Higgins has departed.

Best known for her internet sketches posted on Instagram, Slowikowska’s acting credits include Shane Gillis’ Netflix comedy series Tires and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson

open image in gallery Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson have all been confirmed to join the ‘SNL’ cast ( NBC )

Brennan is best-known for the web series and podcast Roommates-In-Law. A regular at New York City’s famous venue, Comedy Cellar, he recently made his debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and has been featured on Comedy Central and Don't Tell Comedy.

Culhane is an actor, writer, and comedian who rose to fame posting sketches on Instagram and TikTok. In addition to regularly appearing on Dropout TV programming, his credits include The Sex Lives of College Girls, Make Some Noise, and American Vandal.

Patterson’s stand up career has quickly gained traction thanks to his work on Tony Hinchcliffe’s Kill Tony podcast. He’s also slated to appear in the forthcoming Kevin Hart film 72 Hours.

James Austin Johnson

open image in gallery James Austin Johnson will continue to play Donald Trump on ‘SNL’ in season 51 ( NBC )

Michaels confirmed James Austin Johnson will return to continue portraying President Donald Trump.

Departures

Heidi Gardner

open image in gallery Heidi Gardner was a fan-favorite cast member, known for characters like Bailey Gismert ( Getty )

In the biggest exit revealed so far, multiple publications reported Thursday that Heidi Gardner was out after eight seasons.

Last season, she was the longest-tenured current female cast member, and in Season 49, she appeared in more sketches than any other cast member, Variety reported.

She became known for her strong presence on Weekend Update and characters like Angel, Every Boxer’s Girlfriend, and teen movie critic Bailey Gismert. She has not yet publicly reacted to reports of her departure.

Devon Walker

open image in gallery Devon Walker admitted time on the show was ‘sometimes toxic as hell’ ( Invision/AP )

Walker, 34, joined the cast in 2022 after writing for the Netflix sitcom Big Mouth and parodied celebrities and politicians, such as Michael Strahan and Tim Scott, during his time on the NBC sketch show.

The comedian admitted his experience on the long-running sketch show was “sometimes it was toxic as hell,” but “We made the most of what it was, even amidst all the dysfunction. We made a f***ed up lil family.”

Emil Wakim

open image in gallery Emil Wakim departs ‘SNL’ after just one season ( Getty )

Wakim, 27, joined the cast of SNL in 2024 for its 50th season, often appearing in the Weekend Update segment or performing stand-up bits as himself or various characters. In one memorable December segment, he played Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In an announcement on social media, Wakim admitted his exit was a “gut punch” to receive.

“I won’t be returning to SNL next year. It was a gut-punch of a call to get, but I’m so grateful for my time there,” he wrote.

Michael Longfellow

open image in gallery James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Michael Longfellow as Hannibal Lecter on ‘SNL’ ( NBC )

Longfellow, 31, joined SNL in a featured capacity ahead of Season 48 and was promoted to a main cast member before Season 50 premiered. Best known for several appearances behind the Weekend Update desk, his departure was first reported by Deadline.

“Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes,” Longfellow shared on Instagram following the news.

Addressing Michaels directly, he added: “Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life... Thank you doesnt begin to cover it, but thank you.”

Viewers are still waiting to learn the fates of the other main cast members. This page will be updated as casting announcements are made.

SNL 51 premieres on October 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.