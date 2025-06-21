New emails reveal Bill Belichick’s claim that CBS secretly filmed Jordan Hudson during controversial interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is reportedly accusing CBS News of filming his 24-year-old girlfriend without her knowledge or consent during his controversial "CBS Sunday Morning" interview in April.

The relationship between 24-year-old cheerleader-turned-model Jordon Hudson and Belichick, 73, has raised eyebrows on social media, especially after Hudson refused to reveal how she met the football coach during the CBS interview.

"We're not talking about that," she says during the talk.

According to WRAL, Belichick wrote in an email that CBS News was "secretly" filming Hudson during his interview. She was reportedly told by the production to sit off-camera, but Belichick believes that she had a camera pointed at her without her knowledge.

"Secretly, CBS had a camera focused on Jordon where Lead producer Gabe instructed her to sit," he reportedly wrote in the email, which was obtained by WRAL.

open image in gallery University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. Belichick accused CBS News of filming Hudson without her knowledge and of misrepresenting a now-viral interview he filmed back in April ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He also explained why Hudson gave a curt response to the reporters when they asked how the couple met.

"I met Jordon randomly on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. That is no secret. Jordon was not dodging the specific question regarding how we met, but rather was preventing the interview from continuing to probe into personal matters," the email said.

Some commenters weighing in on the drama questioned why Hudson was even present during an interview that was focused on Belichick and his new book.

The coach said she came along to help him push the book, and he gave her credit for contributing creatively to the work.

"Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there," he wrote, referring to the book's publisher. "I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the 4 special pages in the book."

He elaborated in another email on Hudson's presence in his professional life. According to Belichick, Hudson "assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (E.G. CBS 60 minutes) to her."

open image in gallery Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have had a very public relationship since first meeting four years ago ( Getty Images )

"Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it," he said.

Belichick ultimately accused CBS of creating a "false narrative" about himself and Hudson through the use of "selectively edited clips." He also said he instructed his publicist only to book him interviews that exclusively talked about the book, and not his personal life.

CBS News has pushed back on Belichick's claims. It issued a statement saying it never agreed to any of the conditions Belichick claims it did.

"When we agreed to speak with Mr Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," a CBS spokesperson said at the time. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."