Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has addressed how age “doesn’t discriminate love” in a lengthy Valentine’s Day message.

The 24-year-old shared a post on Instagram on Friday about her relationship, alongside a picture of her and Belichick, 72, at the NFL Honors earlier this month. In the caption, she said she was taking a “deeper dive into the topic of the day,”: love.

“‘What constitutes love?’ or ‘What makes someone worthy of loving?’ are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to,” Hudson wrote. “With such a limited character count, I cannot dissect nor comprehensively answer these questions.”

The former cheerleader went on to share what she considered “a few basic concepts” about love, including how there are “no objective criteria” that determine if someone is worthy of love.

“We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person,” she continued. “The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation.”

Hudson added that love isn’t based on certain factors, including age. She also expressed her belief that every relationship is different.

Jordon Hudson says ‘love is not to be judged’ in Valentine’s Day message for Bill Belichick ( Getty Images for Fanatics )

“Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight,” she continued. “Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it.”

Hudson concluded by urging her followers not to scrutinize people based on the relationships they’re in.

“People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent; even though love is eternal. Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love,” she wrote.

When the couple attended the NFL Honors earlier this month, Snoop Dogg wasted no time in roasting Belichick for dating a woman who’s younger than him.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” the University of North Carolina football coach said. “I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember – what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

However, the couple took the joke well, with the cameras showing them laughing along.

At the event, Hudson and Belichick paired their outfit with large rings, with the football coach wearing one on every finger except for his thumb and Hudson sporting only one. However, Hudson later debunked the claim that she was wearing her boyfriend’s Super Bowl rings.

She reposted a photo of her and her partner on her Instagram Story with a tag for the Bridgewater State University cheerleading team, indicating that she was actually wearing her Cheerleading National Championship ring.

Belichick is considered one of the greatest NFL head coaches ever, holding the record for most Super Bowl wins, all of which occurred with the New England Patriots.

TMZ first reported that Belichick and Hudson were dating in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

Belichick’s relationship came after he and his wife of 16 years, Lindsay Holliday, split. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation