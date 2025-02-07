Snoop Dogg roasts NFL superstar Bill Belichick, 72, over young girlfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg wasted no time in roasting an NFL superstar Bill Belichick‘s relationship with his much younger girlfriend.

After recently courting controversy for performing at a Trump inauguration party, the rapper hosted the NFL Honors on Thursday (6 February).

The annual event takes place days before the Super Bowl, which will see Philadelphia Eagles face reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (9 February).

Belichick is considered one of the greatest NFL head coaches ever, holding the record for most Super Bowl wins, all of which occurred with the New England Patriots.

But recently, Belichick, 72, has made headlines for something away from the pitch: his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

The NFL star, who is now head coach at North Carolina, attended the event with Hudson, and Snoop Dogg took aim at the couple in his opening monologue.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” he said. “I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember – what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The couple took the joke well, with the cameras showing them laughing along.

Belichick started dating former cheerleader Hudson, who was born in 2000, in June.

open image in gallery Bill Belichick, 72, with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson ( Getty Images for the American Mu )

Snoop Dogg has made his own fair share of headlines recently after performing at the Crypto Ball, which celebrated Trump’s election.

Many of Snoop’s fans were appalled at his decision to appear, accusing him of selling out and claiming they would no longer listen to his music – especially as the rapper had previously been a vocal critic of Trump.

In the wake of the controversy, Snoop brushed off the criticism, telling his Instagram followers: “Y’all can’t hate enough, I love too much,” he said. “Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 per cent Black. All out, ‘til you ball out, or ‘til you fall out.”

Snoop was appointed by Trump to be the White House AI and crypto czar.

Organisers of the crypto ball reportedly hailed Trump as “the first crypto president” on an invitation that circulated on social media.

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg ( Getty Images )

To rub shoulders with tech and cryptocurrency tycoons at the black-tie event, which was held in Washington DC, guests had to spend between $2,500 (£2,010) and $5,000 (£4,021) for tickets.

Trump himself did not attend, but pitched himself as a pro-crypto currency candidate for his 2024 campaign despite having previously dismissed bitcoin as “a scam against the dollar” during his first term as president.