Snoop Dogg fans appalled by rapper’s performance at Trump inauguration party

Snoop Dogg has upset a wide portion of his fan base after performing at the first-ever “Crypto Ball” in celebration of Donald Trump’s imminent inauguration as U.S. president.

Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) was filmed performing his classic track, “Nuthin’ but a G Thang” at the party hosted by David Sacks, former PayPal COO and the incoming White House AI and Crypto Czar.

After previously mocking the president-elect, Snoop switched allegiances last year to praise Trump and claim he “has done only great things” for him.

Footage from Friday’s Crypto Ball was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram. In the comments section, Snoop faced widespread backlash for his performance.

“This is culturally embarrassing and disrespectful asf [as f***],” one person wrote.

“Nipsey and Pac would never!!!” another added, referring to the late rap greats Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle.

“Not a check in the world worth selling my soul to the Devil,” a third added.

The condemnation continued on Twitter/X. “We not gonna let you forget this, @SnoopDogg,” one former fan promised. “Stay in MAGA world. Don't wanna hear s*** from you ever again.”

“Even Snopp Dogg bent knee to Donald Trump. Never thought I’d see that,” wrote another.

Snoop Dogg attended the Comedy Central Roast Of Donald Trump in 2011 ( Getty Images )

To rub shoulders with tech and cryptocurrency tycoons at the black-tie event in Washington D.C., guests had to shell out between $2,500 and $5,000 for tickets.

The event reportedly hailed Trump as “the first crypto president” on an invitation circulating on social media.

During the presidential campaign, Trump pitched himself as a pro-crypto candidate, despite previously dismissing bitcoin as a “scam against the dollar” and claiming its value was “based on thin air” during his previous time in the White House.

Prior to his 2024 comments, Snoop Dogg had repeatedly taken aim at Trump’s controversial views. In 2017, he provoked a reaction from the former president after releasing a music video for “Lavender” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD.

The video showed him aiming a gun at a clown dressed like Trump, which he pulled to reveal a red flag with the word “BANG” written on it. At the time, Trump’s lawyer said he was “shocked” by the video and demanded an apology, while Trump went so far as to suggest Snoop should be arrested.

Later that year, he released a song titled “Make America Crip Again” — a riff on Trump’s trademark campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

In the song’s opening line, he rapped: “The president said he wants to make America great again. F*** that s***, we’re going to make America Crip again.”

The Crips, also known by their moniker Original Crip Homies, are a predominantly African-American gang who were founded in Los Angeles back in 1969.

He said in a statement: “Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation, so I’d rather Make America Crip Again.

“What I mean by that is, in my lifetime, that’s when young Black men in impoverished areas organised to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead.”

Elsewhere, in 2018, Snoop shared a video in which he could be seen smoking a blunt outside the White House, exclaiming: “F*** the president.”