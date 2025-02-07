Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many people thought Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson was wearing one of his Super Bowl rings at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday.

Belichick, 72, was seen on the red carpet wearing a red blazer and a navy blue tie while Hudson was in a sparkly silver dress with various cutouts. Both of them had accessorized with large rings with the former New England Patriots coach wearing one on every finger except for his thumb and Hudson sporting only one.

On Instagram, the NFL’s official Instagram account shared a zoomed-in photo of the pair’s hands, claiming: “Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet rocking Bill’s Super Bowl rings.”

However, Hudson later debunked the claim, reposting the photo on her Instagram Story with a tag for the Bridgewater State University cheerleading team, indicating that she was actually wearing her Cheerleading National Championship ring.

In 2021 Hudson’s college cheerleading team was named NCA Collegiate Champions, which she highlights in her Instagram bio.

The couple, who are separated by nearly 50 years in age, were also the target of Snoop Dogg’s opening monologue.

open image in gallery Hudson (right) revealed on Instagram that she was wearing a cheerleading championship ring ( Getty Images )

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” he said. “I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember — what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

open image in gallery ( Instagram/@jordon_isabella )

The couple appeared to take the joke in good humor as cameras panned over to show them laughing.

TMZ first reported that Belichick and Hudson were dating back in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

In December, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced that Belichick would be the school’s head football coach for the next five years.

“We know that college athletics is changing, and those changes require new and innovative thinking,” the school’s director of athletics, Bubba Cunningham said in a press release at

Hudson celebrated her boyfriend’s new role by sharing a photo of the announcement on her Instagram Story, captioned: “We are on to Chapel Hill!!!”

Her caption was a nod to Belichick’s famous 2014 press conference. At the time, he was coaching the Patriots, who had just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. As reporters pressed him about the loss, Belichick repeatedly deflected, saying, “We’re on to Cincinnati,” five times. The Patriots ultimately went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

Belichick had previously dated Linda Holliday for 16 years before they broke up in September 2023. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.