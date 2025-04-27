Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, quickly shut down a question about how they met during a recent interview.

The former head coach of the New England Patriots, 73, was joined by his girlfriend, 24, on Sunday Morning on CBS. Journalist Tony Dokoupi asked Belichick how he felt about people scrutinizing his relationship and having thoughts about his personal life.

“Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks,” Belichick replied. “Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”

Dokoupil then asked the current University of North Carolina coach, who is releasing his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football, on May 6, how he met Hudson.

But Hudson, who sat outside of the main frame of the interview, interjected and said her boyfriend wouldn’t be answering that question.

Jordon Hudson shut down a question about how she and Bill Belichick met during interview ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics )

In a voiceover during the segment, Dokoupil stated: “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”

However, the journalist still asked about the pair’s social media presence, and how football fans are seeing a “different side” of Belichick, including the couple’s matching Halloween costumes.

“Yeah, so I’m on some of those social media platforms. But I honestly don’t follow,” he said.

TMZ first reported that Belichick and Hudson were dating in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, and that the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

The couple has faced immense criticism over their relationship, given their 48-year age gap, which Hudson has addressed. Last month, she shared a photo of a message she received on Instagram: “But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?”

Hudson hit back with: “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

Belichick’s relationship was also mocked at the NFL Honors Awards show in February during Snoop Dogg’s opening monologue.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” the rapper said. “I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember — what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The couple appeared to take the joke in good humor as cameras panned over to show them laughing.

Days later, Hudson posted a lengthy message in her Valentine’s Day tribute to address the criticism about her and her boyfriend’s age gap.

“The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal, in which we owe no justification nor explanation,” she wrote. “Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight. Love does not lie within a perfect complexion. Love is not as deep as one’s pockets. Love does not look the same every time you see it. People and relationships, like everything else, are impermanent.”

The couple started dating after Belichick and his wife of 16 years, Lindsay Holliday, split. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.