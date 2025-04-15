Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are questioning exactly how involved Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson is going to be on the field as the legendary football coach starts his first season at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The former coach of the New England Patriots, 72, revealed he accepted the Tar Heels head coach position in December for a five-year contract. On Sunday a TikTok account, under the username @thecarolinacockroach, shared a video of Hudson, 24, walking around the football field while Belichick appeared to be running a practice.

The video received over 400,000 views as of Tuesday morning with many people reposting the clip on X and questioning why she needed to be on the field at all.

“Is Bill Belichick's girlfriend on his coaching staff at North Carolina?” one user questioned after seeing the video.

“I'm a diehard UNC fan and I DO NOT want to be looking at her on the sidelines all damn season,” another X post read.

Other X users were questioning what exactly Hudson’s role on the team would be after The Athletic reported Belichick previously put in a request to a Tar Heels administrator that Hudson be CC’ed on specific emails.

Belichick and Hudson first began dating in June 2024, according to ‘TMZ’ ( Getty Images for the American Museum )

The Independent has reached out to Belichick for comment.

Hudson was quick to celebrate her boyfriend’s accomplishment that he would be working for a college football team for the first time in his 49-year career. At the time she shared a photo of the announcement on her Instagram Story with a caption that read, “We are on to Chapel Hill!!!”

TMZ was the first to report that Belichick and Hudson were dating back in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple first met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

Over the last few months, Hudson has publicly responded to people who have pointed out their almost 50-year age gap. Last month, she shared a photo of a direct message she received on Instagram from a stranger, under the name Abby Riley, insulting her relationship with Belichick.

“But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?” the message read in the since-expired Instagram Story. The message was sent in response to a selfie Hudson posted in an earlier Instagram Story with a caption that read, “Poke the Bear; get the [claws].”

However, Hudson decided to respond to Riley, telling her that she didn’t understand why someone she didn’t know felt the need to go out of their way to message her about a relationship they may not fully know about.

“But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?” Hudson’s response read.

Belichick had previously dated Linda Holliday for 16 years before the two of them broke up in September 2023. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.