Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has responded to a social media user who slammed the couple’s relationship.

On Friday, Hudson, 24, shared a photo of a direct message she received on Instagram from a stranger, under the name Abby Riley, insulting her relationship with the 72-year-old former coach of the New England Patriots.

“But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?” the message read in the since-expired Instagram Story. The message was sent in response to a selfie Hudson posted in an earlier Instagram Story with a caption that read, “Poke the Bear; get the [claws].”

However, Hudson decided to respond to Wright, telling her that she didn’t understand why someone she didn’t know felt the need to go out of their way to message her about a relationship they may not fully know about.

“But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?” Hudson’s response read.

Belichick and Hudson started dating in June 2024 ( Getty Images )

Hudson also corrected Wright’s grammar in her message, adding both a comma and a question mark.

She then added a poll to the story asking her followers, “Which one is poorer? Abby’s manners or Abby’s punctuation skills.”

This isn’t the first time someone has pointed out the couple’s nearly 50-year age gap. Last month, at the NFL Honors Awards show Hudson and Belichick, now the coach of the University of North Carolina, were the target of Snoop Dogg’s opening monologue.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” he said. “I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember — what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The couple appeared to take the joke in good humor as cameras panned over to show them laughing.

Hudson has also previously responded to comments about being in an age-gap relationship. For Valentine’s Day last month, she shared a photo of her and Belichick on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption about not discriminating against anyone for who they love.

”What constitutes love?’ or ‘what makes someone worthy of loving?’ are questions that require a deep analysis and could possibly enable one to understand the romances that they may not understand nor relate to,” she wrote.

“The ways in which we develop our biological preferences are deeply personal in which we owe no justification nor explanation. Love does not discriminate against sex, skin-color, religion, age, or ability. Love does not fluctuate along with someone’s body weight.”

TMZ first reported that Belichick and Hudson were dating back in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021. According to the outlet, the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

Belichick had previously dated Linda Holliday for 16 years before they broke up in September 2023. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.