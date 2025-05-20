Jordon Hudson reignites Bill Belichick engagement rumors in new interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordon Hudson has refueled rumors that she’s engaged to Bill Belichick.

Last month, the couple was at a lunch event in New York City where Hudson was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger. Now, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday, Hudson has told “at least one person” she is engaged to the former head coach of the New England Patriots.

The report discusses how Belichick has changed since he started dating Hudson, diving into his new career as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It also acknowledges Hudson’s infamous interference with Belichick’s CBS interview.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both Belichick and Hudson for comment.

TMZ first reported that Belichick and Hudson were dating in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, and that the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

Belichick and Hudson first sparked engagement rumors last month ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics )

The couple got together following Belichick’s split from his wife of 16 years, Lindsay Holliday. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

The engagement rumors started when Belichick and Hudson were seen at lunch at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City at the end of April. Photos obtained by Page Six highlighted Hudson wearing a gold ring, sparking speculation she was engaged to Belichick.

Prior to that, Belichick appeared on Sunday Morning on CBS, where Hudson told journalist Tony Dokoupil that her boyfriend wouldn’t be answering a question about how the two met.

In a voiceover during the segment, Dokoupil stated: “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”

Hudson then re-shared an Instagram post from weeks ago that answered the reporter’s question.

The post showed Hudson opening up a deductive logic textbook signed by Belichick. The autograph was dated February 11, 2021.

“Jordon, thanks for giving me a course on logic!” the note read. “Safe travels!”

In the Instagram post, Hudson explained that February 11 is their “meetiversary.”

“February 11th, 2025 to February 11th, 2021,” the caption read. “Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”

Despite refusing to reveal how he met his girlfriend, Belichick did tell Dokoupil how he felt about people scrutinizing his relationship and having thoughts about his personal life.

“Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks,” Belichick replied. “Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”