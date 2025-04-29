Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, appears to be changing her tune after refusing to answer a question about how the two met.

On Sunday Morning on CBS, journalist Tony Dokoupil asked the former head coach of the New England Patriots, 73, how he met his 24-year-old girlfriend. Hudson quickly interjected while outside of the main frame of the interview to tell Dokoupil that Belichick wouldn’t be answering that question.

In a voiceover during the segment, Dokoupil stated: “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”

However, on Tuesday, Hudson re-shared an Instagram post she made last month that answered the reporter’s question.

The post showed Hudson opening up a deductive logic textbook that was signed by Belichick. The autograph was dated February 11, 2021.

“Jordon, thanks for giving me a course on logic!” the note read. “Safe travels!”

In the Instagram post, Hudson explained that February 11 is their “meetiversary.”

“February 11th, 2025 to February 11th, 2021,” the caption read. “Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”

The Independent has reached out to Belichick and Hudson for comment.

Hudson highlighted on Instagram that she met Belichick on February 11, 2025 ( Getty Images )

TMZ first reported that Belichick and Hudson were dating in June 2024. A source told the outlet at the time that the couple met on a flight from Boston to Florida in 2021, and that the pair exchanged numbers and remained in contact over the years.

The couple started dating after Belichick and his wife of 16 years, Lindsay Holliday, split. Throughout his career with the Patriots, Holliday was seen supporting her then-partner on the sidelines of the football field. She also previously worked as the president and executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

Despite refusing to reveal how he met his girlfriend, Belichick did tell Dokoupil how he felt about people scrutinizing his relationship and having thoughts about his personal life.

“Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks,” Belichick replied. “Just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what’s right.”

The journalist then asked about the pair’s social media presence and how football fans are seeing a “different side” of Belichick, including the couple’s matching Halloween costumes.

“Yeah, so I’m on some of those social media platforms. But I honestly don’t follow,” he said.

The couple has faced immense criticism over their relationship, given their 49-year age gap, which Hudson has addressed. Last month, she shared a photo of a message she received on Instagram: “But you do realize your relationship is insane, right?”

Hudson hit back with: “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”