UNC's Belichick defends Hudson as 'doing her job' after interjecting during CBS interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick defended girlfriend Jordon Hudson for interjecting during a CBS interviewer's questions about their relationship and said she was “simply doing her job."

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach and first-time college coach at UNC issued a statement through the school Wednesday, which followed an appearance on “CBS News Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming book on his coaching life. In the interview, Hudson objected to a question about how the two had met while Tony Dokoupil referred to her during the segment as being a “constant presence” in the interview.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation which we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick said in his statement. “Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."

CBS spokesman Richard Huff didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The awkward interview added to the attention and curiosity that has followed the 73-year-old Belichick, hired as the Tar Heels' head coach in December after his ultra-successful run with the New England Patriots, and the 24-year-old Hudson, who has frequently posted glimpses into their relationship with social media photos. That has included her role in Belichick's transition to college coaching, such as a March public records report by The Assembly about Belichick's request for an athletic official at UNC to copy in Hudson on emails sent to him.

In his Wednesday statement, Belichick said he shares “both a personal and professional relationship” with Hudson and that he expected the interview would focus solely on the book release instead of his personal life. He said Hudson had “stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion" in an effort to “ensure the interview stayed on track.”

He also said the couple has “been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

During the CBS interview, Belichick shrugged off attention on his relationship with Hudson, saying: “Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks, just try to do what I feel like is best for me and what's right.”

When Dokoupil asked how they met, Hudson — sitting at a nearby table — said flatly: “We're not talking about this.”

In a statement Tuesday, InkWell Management — a literary agency working with Belichick on his upcoming book — said the interview “veered” into a discussion of Belichick's personal life and resulted "in a raft of hostile social media posts about his personal life.”

“Bill has written an authoritative and entertaining book about success that should be judged by its contents, not by the clicks generated by the segment," the agency said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football