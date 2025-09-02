Chloe Malle, daughter of actress and longtime staffer, picked by Anna Wintour to lead Vogue: Report
Malle was rumored to be the frontrunner for the position in August
Vogue officially has a brand new person in charge.
Chloe Malle, the daughter of actor Candice Bergen and the film director Louis Malle, will be the new head of editorial content for American Vogue, according to Puck.
Malle, 39, was previously an editor at the publication who was first rumored to be the frontrunner for Anna Wintour’s former position last month.
The new editor is reported to be starting before the start of New York Fashion Week, which will be running from September 11 through September 16.
It was first revealed in June that Wintour would be stepping down as Vogue’s editor-in-chief after leading the publication for 37 years.
The Daily Front Row reported at the time that Wintour informed Vogue staff of her decision during an editorial meeting. The 75-year-old will remain as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.
After studying comparative literature and writing at Brown University, Malle was at a standstill in terms of her career. “When I graduated, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” Malle said. “I was always interested in writing—I edited the weekly paper at Brown and loved that.”
After briefly considering a career in public health, Malle landed an internship at the New York Observer and was later hired to cover real estate. From there, she became a freelance writer, filing pieces for The New York Times Style section and landing bylines in Vogue. Then her big break came in 2011 for the social editor role.
“I was hesitant when I was interviewing, because fashion is not one of my main interests in life, and I wanted to be a writer more than an editor, but I was so seduced by the Vogue machine that I couldn’t resist,” Malle said.
Malle previously opened up about her original interview to work at Vogue in 2011, recalling that she wore black tights — which Wintour strongly opposed — boots that were falling apart, and a “very boring” dress.
“I think back to my interview at Vogue and I’m a little embarrassed,” she said about her interview for a social editor position.
“You’re supposed to never wear black. I wore black,” Malle said in 2014. “It was in March and so cold, so I wore black tights and these black J. Crew suede booties, which were fine, but were sort of falling apart. And then I wore this very boring, short—not super short, but short-ish—Diane von Furstenberg collared dress with a gray and white striped blazer.”
“It was plain, but it was fine,” she added. “But then I wore this white-orange pashmina and this orange beaded bag that I thought were really cool…I consider myself more of a 'fashion girl' now, but my evolution’s been almost by osmosis.”
Throughout her time at the publication, Malle had risen through the ranks of the fashion Bible — from social editor to podcast host and editor of Vogue.com.
As social editor at Vogue, Malle’s role saw her forced to mingle several times a week, which was a shock to her system.
“I work on the best-dressed lists and write party coverage for Vogue.com, which is so funny because I used to hate going out,” she told beauty site Into the Gloss in 2014. “I’m such a morning person. But now that I decide what parties to cover for the website, I’m usually out three to four nights a week.”
Last month, Malle was reportedly in the middle of the “final rounds” of interviews after higher-ups at Condé Nast, including CEO Roger Lynch and Wintour herself, had narrowed down their selection to just a few candidates.
Wintour’s reign as editor-in-chief saw Vogue reestablish itself as the leading voice in fashion in the 1990s, holding off competition from the likes of Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Mirabella. Wintour developed a reputation for a hands-on and painstaking approach to Vogue photoshoots, giving her personal approval to all outfits and set-ups. Since 1995, she has also presided over the exclusive guest list for the annual Met Gala.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments