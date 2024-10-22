For most people, buying an advent calendar means one thing: a daily dose of chocolate throughout December. But if that doesn’t appeal to you, there are now plenty of alternative options offering something other than a sweet treat behind each door.

In 2024 you can choose from a selection of beauty advent calendars, beer advent calendars and even a Yankee Candle one. Or, if you’re a fitness fan with plans to keep your routine up throughout the festive season, there’s the Myprotein advent calendar (£59.99, Myprotein.com).

It looks the part, with a large wardrobe-like design concealing 25 drawers of varying sizes. And, as you’d expect, this chunky box is chock-a-block with protein powders and protein bars, alongside a few more surprising inclusions.

Below, you can find all you need to know about the Myprotein advent calendar for 2024, including how to buy it, what to expect inside and whether it’s worth investing in. Just avoid scrolling down too far if you don’t want to know what awaits you in drawer number 25.

How we tested

With advent calendars, everyone knows you’re supposed to open one door, drawer or window per day in the lead-up to Christmas. But for testing purposes, I took a different approach, ripping through all 25 entries in the space of an afternoon. It took me a full hour to work through every individual door and I was pleased to see some of my favourite hero products inside. I also took a good look at the calendar’s design, the contents, quality and value for money. Could it be the perfect gift? Read on to find out.