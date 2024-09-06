The health benefits of chia seeds, according to a nutritionist

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

We all know that there’s no substitue for a balanced diet and while supplements can top up your vital nutrients, certain superfoods have the power to give you a huge bioavailable boost of what your body needs – enter chia seeds.

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron, these small seeds offer huge benefis to the body.

Once a staple of ancient civilizations like the Aztecs and Mayans, chia seeds have now earned their place in the cupoards of most homes. They’re the perfect addition to smoothies and porridge as a way to supercharge what we eat.

The word “chia” is derived from the Mayan word for “strength” –the ancient civilisation believed that these seeds provided sustained energy and endurance.

“Chia seeds are nutrionally packed,” explains Valentina Cartago, known as The Italian Nutrionist. “Adding chia to your meals is an easy and quick way to increase their nutritional content.”

What are chia seeds?

Chia seeds come from a herbaceous plant called Salvia Hispanica L. from Southern Mexico and Northern Guatemala. “They seem so small but don’t let them fool you – they are nutrition packed,” explains Cartago.

You might have seen them sprinkled on top of myriad breakfast foods, in viral online videos about the gut health benefits of chia water and in gelatinous chia puddings. They’re incredibly versatile and packed with nutrients.

What are the nutritional benefits of chia seeds?

Chia seeds are a source of fibre, Omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, protein, vitamins and minerals, according to Cartago. For something so small, they really are a nutritional powerhouse.

Cartago explains that 100g of chia will provide your body with 17g protein, 34.4g fibre, 63.9 per cent linolenic acid (a polyunsaturated Omega-3 fatty acid), 335mg of magnesium, 631mg of calcium, 8.83mg of Vitamin B3 and 27mcg of caffeic acid (a natural antioxidant).

Research suggests that thanks to their nutrient content, chia seeds can offer health benefits such as reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes and promote a healthy digestive tract. Chia is also a great source of bioavailable amino acids, which many modern diets and plant-based diets are lacking.

Should you add Chia seeds to your diet?

If you’re not that adventurous in the kitchen and don’t like the idea of making complicated dishes to meet your nutritional needs, chia seeds can be used as a topping to boost dishes you know and like. They contain very little flavour and attract moisture dependent on what kinds of foods you add them to.

Cartago tells us that adding chia to meals is an easy and quick way to increase their nutritional content. A serving of 2 tbsp (28g) offers 4.7g of protein, 8.7g of fat, 11.9g of carbohydrate and 9.8g of fibre.

“On top of that, these seeds become gelatinous when in a liquid,” she adds. “Therefore they could help to bulk stools promoting regular bowel movements, key for anyone suffering from gastrointestinal issues such as constipation.”

Chia seed recipe ideas

You can add chia seeds to any flavour of smoothie and use them as a topping on porridge. But if you’d like to make something a little more interesting as well as nutrient dense, Cartago has two recipe ideas.

Chia pudding

The first is plain chia pudding, of which you can prepare three servings in advance – ideal for a quick and nutritious beakfast.

Pop 4 tbsp of chia and one cup of plant milk (or regular milk) in a jar and shake for 30 secs. Repeat three times so the seeds blend well with the liquid. Leave in your fridge overnight.

The next morning you can eat on its own or add 2 tbsp of the pudding to your favourite yogurt. Try topping with fresh berries and add walnuts and seeds for extra crunch. You can also add the mix to smoothies, porridge or pancake mix.

Chia jam

You can also make a chia jam as a nutritious alternative to regular jam. For this, use two cups of fresh or frozen fruit (such as raspberries), 2 tbsp of chia seeds, 1tbsp lemon juice, 1tbsp maple syrup and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Cook the fruit until it breaks down (about 5-10min), add the lemon juice and maple syrup. Add the chia and let it thicken for 6-7 minutes. Then let it cool and store it in the fridge in a jar or sealed container for up to two weeks.

“Due to their ability to quickly swell after absorbing a liquid, it is advisable to consume chia seeds that have been soaked in a liquid or moist food such yogurt or oatmeal rather than dry, especially if someone suffers with swallowing problems (dysphagia).”

The chia seeds to buy

Myprotein organic chia super seeds, 300g: £3.30 Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

These organic chia seeds are packed full of goodness. With 20 per cent protein content, they provide an excellent plant-based protein source to support muscle growth and maintenance. They’re also high in fibre, an important part of a healthy, balanced diet, supporting digestion and helping to maintain a feeling of fullness.

Naturally rich in essential minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron, organic chia seeds are a simple way to boost your daily nutrient intake. Iron helps support your natural defences and immune system, meaning less time off sick from school or work this season.

Myprotein recommends adding 10g to your shakes, smoothies, juice or water (250-350ml), meaning that this packet will last 30 servings. This works out to around 10p per serving so it’s great value too.

Read more: 10 best protein bars, tried and tested