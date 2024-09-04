Jump to content

Best of Myprotein’s vegan range: Recommended picks to help you stay strong on a plant-based diet

These tasty snacks and supplements make it easier for those following plant-based diets to increase their protein intake

Zoe Griffin
Wednesday 04 September 2024 08:14
From sweet and savoury snacks to protein powder, there are options for all tastes
From sweet and savoury snacks to protein powder, there are options for all tastes (The Independent )

With September offering a clean slate from the over-indulgences of the summer, now is the perfect opportunity to opt for healthier habits and start giving your body the TLC it needs to perform at its best.

For many of us, this starts with making sure we’re getting enough vital nutrients and protein is one of the most important. Simply adding protein to our diets can make it easier to lose body fat, maintain muscle mass and resist the temptation to snack, as it helps us feel fuller for longer and experience fewer food cravings.

For anyone following a vegan or plant-based diet, there’s more choice of high-protein options than ever before – gone are the days of fielding the dreaded question, “but where do you get your protein from if you don’t eat meat?”. It’s estimated that there are 2.5 million vegans in the UK, which is 4.7 per cent of the adult population, and with powders and snacks galore, brands like Myprotein have their needs covered.

Vicki Jones is a nutritionist and vegan fat loss coach, with a huge following on her Instagram account veganmacros101. She tells The Independent that an increase of protein is a quick win, leading to immediate health results with more physical changes to come if people are consistent.

“It really depends on your starting point,” shares Jones. “Many of the women I work with notice a difference within the first week of increasing their protein intake with improvements in strength, recovery and endurance. However, we have to remember that building muscle is a very slow process (think 500g per month) so that’s why it’s good to commit to a training plan for 6-12 months to really see physical changes.”

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to vegan protein powders, plant-based snacks and supplements, our team of testers has selected the best from Myprotein’s vegan range. We also turned to Vicki Jones for her advice on how to consume your protein to see the best results.

Myprotein Impact vegan protein powder, 1kg

Myprotein impact vegan protein
Myprotein clear vegan protein powder, 20 servings

Blank 2048 x 1536 - 2024-07-31T133211.150.png
Myprotein plant protein superblend, 20 servings

myprotein plant protein superblend
Myprotein vegan baked protein cookies, 12-pack

Blank 2048 x 1536 - 2024-05-16T142608.797.png
Myprotein vegan protein crisps, 6x 25g

Blank 2048 x 1536 - 2024-09-03T140947.705.png
Myprotein vegan protein pancake mix, 1kg

Blank 2048 x 1536 - 2024-09-03T161052.580.png
Vegan nutrition FAQs

Can you build muscle with vegan protein powder?

Many studies have shown that it’s not animal protein we need, but protein in general, paired with a solid training programme. Building muscle comes down to resistance training and challenging the muscles, and protein (specifically amino acids) is the building block that allows us to repair, recover and train again. It doesn’t matter whether the protein is plant-based or animal-based as long as you’re getting enough protein throughout the day. It’s hitting the quota that matters, regardless of where you get your protein from.

When is the best time of day to drink protein powder?

There is no best time of day to consume a protein powder. However, experts recommend having a protein shake or drink either before a workout to boost energy, or following a workout to help with muscle repair and recovery. If you just want to top up your recommended daily allowance and supplement your diet, especially if you’re plant-based, then any time of day will suit.

What are the best alternatives to protein shakes?

Protein supplements are a great way to add an extra 20-30g of protein into your diet if you prefer not to drink your protein. Alternatively, you can add a scoop protein powder to something like porridge, overnight oats or even a pasta sauce to top up your supply.

Remember that there’s no alternative for a good diet so to get adequate protein you should be eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, pulses and grains as well as adding those extra nutritional supplements.

Read more: These 6 diet tips helped me build muscle and stay in shape as a vegetarian

