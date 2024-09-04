With September offering a clean slate from the over-indulgences of the summer, now is the perfect opportunity to opt for healthier habits and start giving your body the TLC it needs to perform at its best.

For many of us, this starts with making sure we’re getting enough vital nutrients and protein is one of the most important. Simply adding protein to our diets can make it easier to lose body fat, maintain muscle mass and resist the temptation to snack, as it helps us feel fuller for longer and experience fewer food cravings.

For anyone following a vegan or plant-based diet, there’s more choice of high-protein options than ever before – gone are the days of fielding the dreaded question, “but where do you get your protein from if you don’t eat meat?”. It’s estimated that there are 2.5 million vegans in the UK, which is 4.7 per cent of the adult population, and with powders and snacks galore, brands like Myprotein have their needs covered.

Vicki Jones is a nutritionist and vegan fat loss coach, with a huge following on her Instagram account veganmacros101. She tells The Independent that an increase of protein is a quick win, leading to immediate health results with more physical changes to come if people are consistent.

“It really depends on your starting point,” shares Jones. “Many of the women I work with notice a difference within the first week of increasing their protein intake with improvements in strength, recovery and endurance. However, we have to remember that building muscle is a very slow process (think 500g per month) so that’s why it’s good to commit to a training plan for 6-12 months to really see physical changes.”

If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to vegan protein powders, plant-based snacks and supplements, our team of testers has selected the best from Myprotein’s vegan range. We also turned to Vicki Jones for her advice on how to consume your protein to see the best results.