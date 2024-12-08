F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Race latest updates and stream as Verstappen and Piastri collide at start
F1 live updates in Abu Dhabi as Lando Norris leads the final race of the 2024 season
Lando Norris claimed an eighth pole position of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton suffered an early elimination in his final qualifying as a Mercedes driver.
Norris led a McLaren one-two, with team-mate Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row as the team strengthened their grip on the constructors’ championship.
The British team are battling Ferrari to claim the constructors’ crown this weekend, holding a 21-point lead over the Scuderia.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has endured a challenging weekend to boost McLaren’s chances and will start Sunday’s race at the back of the field.
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Hard tyres not working?
“Front tyres are getting way too hot, I can’t brake” says Max Verstappen over the radio. He may need to get into the pits and take his penalty.
Word is coming through that most of the teams aren’t too convinced by the running of the hard tyres as based on Lewis Hamilton’s performance since the start of the race.
The Mercedes driver is up to sixth due plenty of drivers heading into the pit lane ahead of him.
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Norris leads the way
Lando Norris is weathering his tyres well but the decision on when to pit could make or break the race for him.
Current top-10
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- Liam Lawson, RB
- Yuki Tsunoda, RB
- Jack Doohan, Alpine
Lap 11/58
Lewis Hamilton is fighting For 11th place with Liam Lawson, he temporarily nudges ahead of the RB but doesn’t hold onto the position for long before a swift corner exit from Lawson helps him retake the position.
Here’s Lewis speaking about his final Mercedes race earlier:
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Leclerc gaining ground
Charles Leclerc, with a little help from DRS, breezes around Fernando Alonso and moves up to sixth place. He started the race in 19th after a grid penalty. The early collisions have given him the biggest of boosts. Can he take advantage of them?
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Piastri penalised too!
Oscar Piastri has also been penalised 10 seconds for clipping into Franco Colapinto. McLaren’s hopes of winning the constructors’ championship now firmly lay with Lando Norris. He’s going to need to win this race to ensure they lift the trophy.
Game on.
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Record attendance at Abu Dhabi
To get a feeling of how big a race this one is, especially for McLaren and Ferrari, the attendance across the weekend is up to 190,000 people which is a record number for Abu Dhabi.
At the front of the field, Lando Norris has opened up a lead over just over two and a half seconds to Carlos Sainz.
Oscar Piastri is told Max Verstappen has been penalised. His reply? “Good.”
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Piastri pits
McLaren have told Piastri to pit on lap 5 of 58. They switch out his tyres for hard compounds and will look to take him through to the end of the race.
The stewards have been looking at the incident between Verstappen and Piastri on the first corner. They’ve decided Verstappen should be docked 10 seconds.
“Yep, move of a world champion yet.” said Piastri after being spinned off the track.
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Russell making moves
George Russell sits in fourth and looks to get around Pierre Gasly of Alpine. He uses the DRS zone to close the gap but can’t complete the move before the next corner.
Further back, Oscar Piastri clips Franco Colapinto. The Williams driver radios back saying: ‘I have a puncture’
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Sergio Perez is out!
There’s a virtual safety car on in place on lap 2 now after a collision between Valtteri Bottas and Serio Perez. The Red Bull driver, who could be racing for the final time today, has left his car as it’s being hauled off the side of the track.
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have managed to storm up the grid. The Ferrari is up to eighth with the Mercedes 12th.
F1 Abu Dhabi GP LIVE: Contact between Verstappen and Piastri!
It’s all happening as the cars fly towards the first corner, Max Verstappen makes a move and looks to go around the inside of Oscar Piastri and the two cars collide.
Piastri spins off the track to the right, Verstappen swings over to the left. The Red Bull manages to correct and then carry on but the McLaren has been knocked all the way down the field.
Lando Norris manages to eke out a lead over Carlos Sainz though!
