F1 news - latest: Sergio Perez faces Red Bull decision and Abu Dhabi test updates including Carlos Sainz
F1 post-season testing is here in Abu Dhabi as the dust settles on the 2024 season.
Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win McLaren their first constructors’ championship since 1998, with Max Verstappen already secure of the drivers’ championship following a tough year for Red Bull.
As Lewis Hamilton prepares to join Ferrari and says his farewells at Mercedes, teams and drivers will be dialling in pace and experimenting ahead of the 2025 season.
Including Carlos Sainz and Williams, with the Spaniard determined to carry over late-season momentum from his own performance after calling time on his spell with the Scuderia. Yuki Tsunoda is also driving for Red Bull, with Esteban Ocon testing for new team Haas.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi post-season test below:
Sergio Perez responds to 2025 Red Bull question marks:
“Well, at the moment, I don’t know,” Perez said, when asked about his future.
“I just know that I’ve got a contract to race next year. And unless something changes in the coming days, that’s going to be the situation for next year.”
When probed about Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda being strongly linked with his seat, the Mexican said: “I think at the moment all I can say is I got a contract, that I signed up in the middle of the year to race for the team for the next two years. So, we’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days.
“We are talking to try to see what’s best moving forward.”
A reminder that Tsunoda is driving the Red Bull in the post-season test this week. Perez, meanwhile, has been linked with an ambassadorial role with the team for 2025 but does have a race contract until the end of next season
Tsunoda testing for Red Bull
Put your eyes on this, Yuki Tsunoda is driving for Red Bull during this testing session. He previously clocked a time of 1:25.568 in the earlier session.
F1 2024 SEASON AWARDS: Best driver, biggest shock and worst race
That’s a wrap. After a record-breaking 24 races, the 2024 F1 season concluded on Sunday in Abu Dhabi with Lando Norris guiding McLaren to constructors’ glory.
What a topsy-turvy, constantly evolving season it has been. From Red Bull’s dominance on the track and turmoil in the paddock at the start of the season to multiple winners and riveting racing, there has been drama at every turn.
For the first time since 2021, too, we had a genuine title race and while Max Verstappen ultimately claimed his fourth successive world championship, Norris pushed him to the final three races.
Seven drivers won races in total, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming their first F1 victories while Lewis Hamilton broke a near-1,000-day win duck with an emotional victory at the British Grand Prix.
Now, The Independent picks the winners and losers of a 2024 season which has already set the tone perfectly for potentially an all-time 2025 campaign.
Carlos Sainz tops time sheet
Following his switch to Williams, Carlos Sainz is already making an impression with a strong outing in the post-season tests.
He set the quickest time of the session this morning in Abu Dhabi finishing a tenth of a second ahead of former Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.
Top three:
- Carlos Sainz (Williams) 1:24.435
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:24.561
- Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:24.678
Who’s driving in the post-season tests?
The new constructors’ champions McLaren are hoping to back up their victory next season and are getting a jump on testing before they leave Abu Dhabi.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will share duties as the experienced hands as they look to get a feel for the Pirelli compound tyres that will be used in 2025.
The pair are joined by Patricio O’Ward. He took part in FP1 at the Mexico Grand Prix and was part of the 2021 young driver test at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Mattia Binotto talks Sauber changes
Before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix kicked off on Friday, Sauber announced their 2025 line-up with COO and CTO Mattia Binotto saying: “This is an important first step for both Nico and Gabriel as they integrate into the team.
“For Nico, this is a chance to get a feel for the car and begin the close collaboration with our engineers ahead of what promises to be a very busy 2025 season.
“For Gabriel, it’s a fantastic opportunity to gain experience, familiarise himself with Formula 1 machinery with its complex procedures, and take the first steps in his development at the highest level of motorsport.
“We’re looking forward to seeing both in action and starting our journey together.”
Hulkenberg and Bortoleto running Kick Sauber tests
Kick Sauber post-season testing will be run by their new driver line-up for 2025 with Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto going behind the wheel at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Hulkenberg joins the Swiss outfit after spending the last two seasons at Haas with Bortoleto making the jump up from Formula 2.
The pair replace outgoing drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu in preparation for Audi’s 2026 takeover of Sauber, when they hope to take advantage of sweeping regulation changes.
F1 post-season test updates in Abu Dhabi
The Formula One 2024 season might be over, but attention turns to 2025 with teams and drivers back out on track for some post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.
Time will be divided up between experienced professionals on the grid and a driver with two grands prix or less, allowing for greater development.
Look out for the likes of Carlos Sainz, who is beginning a new chapter with Williams after closing his time with Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s move to the Scuderia.
Three years on from the toughest day of Lewis Hamilton’s career in Abu Dhabi, this final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit was altogether sweeter. There was no dodgy interference here; just pure racing.
Sure, it didn’t really matter. Hamilton does not compete in F1, a month before his 40th birthday, to finish in fourth. Who even knows how bothered his teammate was in defence? But swooping around the outside of George Russell in the Marina section of lap 58 reminded the world – even if television coverage did excruciatingly cut away – why Ferrari pursued the Briton for half a dozen years.
It also marked the final time his race engineer, Peter “Bono” Bonnington, said his iconic catchphrase, instructing his driver to push flat-out.
