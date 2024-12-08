Lando Norris holds his nerve to guide McLaren to F1 glory in Abu Dhabi after 26-year wait

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There would be no second chances this time. Lando Norris has been prone to in-race lapses of judgement and concentration in 2024 but here, with a 26-year hoodoo solely in his hands, the Bristolian gave his beloved McLaren a long-awaited F1 constructors’ championship at the season-finale.

Norris, pole-sitter and the quickest man all weekend, kept it clean and avoided trouble – where his teammate Oscar Piastri did not – to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and seal the teams’ title for the papaya. Ferrari did their best, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both on the podium, but ultimately a 14-point advantage was enough.

The last time McLaren sealed the constructors’ championship, Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard were the drivers in the 1998 MP4/13 cockpit. Both were present here in Abu Dhabi as one of F1’s biggest teams ended their long wait in the MCL38.

As for Lewis Hamilton, in his 246th and final race for Mercedes, a trademark charge through the field. Starting in 16th, the seven-time world champion ended the greatest driver-team partnership in F1 history with a fourth-place finish, passing George Russell on the last lap.

He parked his car on the home straight at the end, waved to the crowd and said his goodbyes. Ferrari, and all the glamour that goes with it, awaits Hamilton as he heads into his 40s.

Russell finished fourth and Max Verstappen in sixth, as he dropped back after a penalty for clattering into Piastri’s rear-left wheel a matter of seconds into the race.

Piastri recovered for 10th, but no matter. His teammate had secured the crowning moment.

“It feels incredible, not for myself but for the whole team,” he said. “It’s been a long journey and to end the season like this is perfect.

“To win a constructors’ [title] after 26 years is pretty special. Zak has already said we’re going to get pretty hammered tonight!”

It ended in ideal fashion after a start which was far from it. The Yas Marina Circuit, with its short home straight, is not prone to drama at turn one on lights out. But this year, as McLaren simply needed a clean get-away for both their drivers, a Verstappen-shaped curveball threw open the race for the title.

The Dutchman surged down the inside and clipped Piastri, who spun and dropped down to last. Fortunately, his McLaren was not irrevocably damaged but the usually mild-mannered Australian sharply gave his verdict over team radio.

“Yep, move of a world champion that one.”

open image in gallery Lando Norris guided his McLaren team to the constructors title in Abu Dhabi ( Getty Images )

Verstappen was duly given a 10-second time penalty, though Piastri himself received the same judgement from the stewards after crashing with the rear of Franco Colapinto, giving the Williams a puncture.

Mercifully for Zak Brown’s team, and their fans watching back at the McLaren technology centre in Woking, Norris was unimpacted by the first-lap shenanigans and led, comfortably, through the first phase of the 58-lap race.

The Brit pitted on lap 26. Would the mechanics hold their nerve? You bet they would. A two-second pit-stop meant Norris rejoined the race still in P1 and, with the quickest racepace on the track, the Brit just had to keep it error-free to hand McLaren their prized silverware.

open image in gallery Norris won the final race of the 2024 season ( Getty Images )

TOP-10 - ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 1. Lando Norris (McLaren) 2. Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 5. George Russell (Mercedes) 6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) 9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

No ignoring yellow flags like last week in Qatar. No flirting with the wall like in Singapore. Norris was assured, composed and by a margin of eight seconds took the chequered flag for his fifth win in Formula 1.

Cue jubilation from the orange-clad personnel on the pit-wall. For a team in no man’s land at the start of the season, it has been a superb turnaround from team principal Andrea Stella – formerly of Ferrari – and his engineers.

Norris’ goal now, with a sense of longing about what might have been this year, will be an individual title pursuit more complete and cool-headed than last year’s topsy-turvy campaign. He even referenced it on the team radio straight after the race.

“So proud of you all, you deserve this, thank you so much,” he said.

“This is our year. Next year is going to be mine too.”