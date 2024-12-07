Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If there was any need for a moment to sum up Lewis Hamilton’s final season for Mercedes, in what is set to be his worst-ever F1 season, it was this gigantic slice of ill fortune in Saturday’s qualifying under the Abu Dhabi night sky.

In need of improvement in his final lap in Q1, Hamilton looked pacey until a loose bollard flew below his car floor and stayed there, wedged, for the rest of his lap. Needless to say, it impacted his speed and he qualified third-slowest in his 246th and final qualifying session for Mercedes. He will start 16th on Sunday, due to grid penalties.

Contrastingly, Hamilton’s former team McLaren had a dream qualifying session and they are now on the cusp of their first constructors’ title in 26 years. British driver Lando Norris led home a one-two finish, with Oscar Piastri alongside him on the front row, amid joyous celebrations for the papaya-clad team on the pit-wall.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is a spot behind the McLaren pair in third but Charles Leclerc, one of F1’s quickest drivers over one lap, was penalised for track limits and qualified only 14th-fastest. A 10-place grid penalty, due to exceeding his battery allocation, adds insult to injury and the Monegasque will start second-last.

McLaren hold a 21-point lead in the constructors’ standings to Ferrari, and this qualifying result means they have one hand on that highly coveted trophy, and a first-place prize of £110m ($140m).

Still, plenty can happen in a 58-lap Formula 1 race. Nico Hulkenberg is a surprise name high up on the leaderboard in fourth, while world champion Max Verstappen starts in fifth – two spots ahead of current arch-rival George Russell in seventh.

But a collective sigh reverberated around the Yas Marina Circuit early on at Hamilton’s shortcoming. Kevin Magnussen had just dislodged the bollard when Hamilton sped into its path. From that point on, the Q1 elimination was inevitable.

A disheartening final qualifying session for Mercedes, for the sport’s best-ever qualifier. Yet the 39-year-old, moving onwards to Ferrari next year, refused to be too despondent in the media pen afterwards.

“It’s just my luck, it’s OK,” he said. “I tried, we tried. The car was in a good place, maybe a podium was possible this weekend, the timing was not optimised for the session and I just ran out of time.”

Toto Wolff, with his head bowed in shock in the garage, said over team radio after the badly-timed bollard: “Lewis, that was bad.”

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton will start his final race for Mercedes in 16th place ( Getty Images )

Norris, after claiming pole position by 0.209 seconds, admitted the result gives McLaren a “good chance” to claim the teams title. Correction: it gives them a massive chance.

“We want to do it in style and we want to win, I want to win,” he said.

“We know what we have to do. We are staying focused but we are here to win every race possible and tomorrow we will have a good chance.

open image in gallery Lando Norris claimed pole in Abu Dhabi (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) ( AP )

While the drivers all desire the individual championships – and Norris was eyeing the drivers’ title until a few errors and Verstappen’s skillset took it away from him – the teams are often more motivated by the prestigiousness and lucrative prize on offer for the constructors’ championship.

Not only is it a handsome payday – and bonuses across the team – but the winner occupies the first garage in the pit-lane in the subsequent season. We already know that Red Bull, champions in the last two years, will finish third despite Verstappen’s individual title.

It is an idiosyncrasy of F1 that most fans, particularly in the modern, Drive to Survive era, support a driver as opposed to a team. Nowhere will that be more evident than next year at Ferrari, as Hamilton fans switch their Mercedes merchandise for all-out red.

TOP-10 - ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING 1. Lando Norris 2. Oscar Piastri 3. Carlos Sainz 4. Nico Hulkenberg 5. Max Verstappen 6. Pierre Gasly 7. George Russell 8. Fernando Alonso 9. Valtteri Bottas 10. Sergio Perez

Yet there are exceptions. In McLaren and Ferrari – the two oldest teams in the sport – you have outfits who have genuine fan followings in the thousands, given their illustrious history in Formula One. Williams, struggling in second-last place in the standings in 2024, are also a team with legions of supporters.

Ferrari’s fanbase is the most famous, particularly with the scarlet-red banners and flags at the two Italian races in Imola and Monza.

Yet this weekend, Leclerc has been on the backfoot from the off, with a bout of food poisoning following Thursday night’s end-of-season dinner between the drivers.

Much will be needed from Sainz, in his final race for Ferrari, to ruffle some feathers up ahead. Oddly, the Scuderia have never won in Abu Dhabi in 15 attempts.

So the momentum lies fully with Zak Brown’s outfit. Both Ferrari, and Hamilton at the back of the pack, will likely need a safety car or two to stand any chance of making some serious headway as the 2024 season concludes on Sunday.