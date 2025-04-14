Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Southern California

The quake happened just after 10 a.m. local time on Monday morning

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Monday 14 April 2025 13:46 EDT
Comments
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake rattled San Diego on Monday morning, with an epicenter in the town ofJulian, California
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has occurred northeast of San Diego, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened just after 10 a.m. local time on Monday morning, with an epicenter around four kilometers south of Julian, Californina – a small town known for its bakeries and apple pies.

Riley Ozuna, owner of the Julian Cafe & Bakery, said some cups fell onto the ground at her business. “But everything is OK,” she told The Associated Press.

Light fixtures and shelves rattled in San Diego, but tremors were also felt as far north as Los Angeles.

Alerts received by residents in surrounding areas advised to “drop, cover, hold on, and protect yourself.” However, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it received no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"[It was the] only one I’ve felt in my adult life that actually made me nervous! It lasted so long I was worried we’d start to see damage but thankfully the shaking stopped before things started falling off the walls," one San Diego resident told The Independent.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake, his office said in a statement on social media.

“The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed,” the statement added.

