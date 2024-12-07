F1 constructors standings ahead of Abu Dhabi GP as McLaren and Ferrari battle for title
McLaren are looking to win their first constructors’ title since 1998
The 2024 F1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
McLaren lead Ferrari by 21 points in the battle to be constructors’ champions after Lando Norris’ shock penalty in Qatar meant the Scuderia narrowed the deficit in the standings. McLaren are looking to win the constructors’ title for the first time since 1998, while Ferrari have not won the teams’ crown since 2008.
This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s 246th and final grand prix for Mercedes. The seven-time world champion, who won six of his titles with the Silver Arrows, joins Ferrari in 2025 and will be looking to end his time with Mercedes on a high after a torrid weekend in Qatar.
Max Verstappen won last year’s race in Abu Dhabi and has won the last four grands prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, including the controversial finale to the 2021 season.
See below for the F1 standings ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 429 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 349 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 341 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 291 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 272 points
6. George Russell - 235 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 68 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points
11. Pierre Gasly - 36 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 640 points
2. Ferrari - 619 points (-21 points)
3. Red Bull Racing - 581 points
4. Mercedes - 446 points
5. Aston Martin - 92 points
6. Alpine - 59 points
7. Haas - 54 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
What is the starting grid?
TBC
When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Time GMT
Sunday 8 December
- Race: 1pm
