F1 2024 final standings as McLaren beat Ferrari to constructors title
McLaren have claimed their first constructors’ title since 1998
Lando Norris secured a dominant victory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win McLaren their first constructors’ championship since 1998.
The 25-year-old’s fourth win of the season meant McLaren held off the charge of Ferrari as team-mate Oscar Piastri finished only 10th after an eventful race for the Australian at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third to push McLaren all the way but Norris’ win was enough to secure the title.
McLaren, whose last crown came with Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard at the wheel, finished 14 points clear of the Scuderia.
See below for the F1 standings after theAbu Dhabi GP
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 437 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 374 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 356 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 292 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 290 points
6. George Russell - 245 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 223 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 70 points
10. Pierre Gasly - 42 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 41 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
24. Jack Doohan - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 666 points (champions)
2. Ferrari - 652 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 589 points
4. Mercedes - 468 points
5. Aston Martin - 94 points
6. Alpine - 65 points
7. Haas - 58 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
